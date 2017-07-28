BuzzFeed News

Anthony Scaramucci Has A Hip-Hop Indie Film On His Resume

Anthony Scaramucci Has A Hip-Hop Indie Film On His Resume

Who knew?

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on July 28, 2017, at 6:17 p.m. ET

Before Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci was director of communications at the White House, he had a burgeoning producing career in Hollywood.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

In 2012, while he was still managing the SkyBridge hedgefund, Scaramucci invested in a film titled Big Words, directed by This American Life producer Neil Drumming

ARRAY

The film, starring Gbenga Akinnagbe and Yaya DaCosta, is about thirtysomething former members of a promising rap group working through their struggles, regrets, and change right around the 2008 presidential election.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

On Friday, Big Words director Drumming shared his experience working with Scaramucci on the project on Facebook.

Neil Drumming / Via Facebook: neil.drumming

Drumming said he wasn't sure of Scaramucci's intentions investing in the project, and had some "uncomfortable conversations" with him about it. But upon finishing the film, which was distributed by Ava DuVernay's ARRAY (then AFFRM), Scaramucci told Drumming that if he "ever made the money to pay [Scaramucci] back, that [he] should, instead, roll it back into [his] next film."

While Drumming and Scarmucci haven't collaborated on another feature, Scaramucci also co-produced Soul Food director George Tillman Jr.'s 2013 movie The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, as well as Barry Levinson's upcoming HBO movie in which Al Pacino stars as Joe Paterno.

Marcell Rév / HBO

That fact was known, since it was listed on his now-infamous financial disclosure.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to DuVernay for further comments on her link to Scaramucci. Drumming declined to be interviewed about his working relationship with Scaramucci.

