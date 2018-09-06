A Pro-Trump Banner Was Snatched By A “Frozen” Cast Member During Their Bows To The Audience
“How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump?”
The bows at the end of Frozen on Broadway were interrupted Wednesday by an audience member who attempted to obscure part of the cast with a “Trump 2020” campaign banner.
That’s when Timothy Hughes, who plays the Troll King, snatched the flag and posted video of the incident on his social media with a caption asking, “How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump?”
“I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform,” he added.
The full caption reads:
What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag?? How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump? The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway. I appreciate everyone’s support. #resist #lovewins #lovetrumpshate
A Broadway Wiz cofounder later posted a photo of the Trump supporter waiting outside the St. James Theatre and said the man was threatening to sue if he did not get his flag back. A source with knowledge of the matter told BuzzFeed News the flag was returned to its owner.
Since Trump has been elected president, his administration and supporters have had a contentious relationship with Broadway stemming from the infamous 2016 incident where Mike Pence, then the vice president–elect, was booed by the audience when he went to see Hamilton.
