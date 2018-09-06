A Pro-Trump Banner Was Snatched By A “Frozen” Cast Member During Their Bows To The Audience

The bows at the end of Frozen on Broadway were interrupted Wednesday by an audience member who attempted to obscure part of the cast with a “Trump 2020” campaign banner.

That’s when Timothy Hughes, who plays the Troll King, snatched the flag and posted video of the incident on his social media with a caption asking, “How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump?”

“I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform,” he added.