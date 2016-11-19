Mike Pence Is Not The Only One From Trump's Inner Circle To Have Seen "Hamilton"

in the least shocking thing of today, Jeff Sessions has not seen Hamilton. (via pool)

And Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former campaign manager, also seems to be familiar with the musical. She recently asked Trump's Attorney General pick, Jeff Sessions, if he's seen it himself.

While the message of the musical is one of diversity and inclusion, the show's expensive tickets and its lack of accessibility to those outside of New York can give the impression of liberal elitism — the very same thing the Trump campaign promised to fight against.

The historian Niall Ferguson has even speculated that Trump's election win was "in some sense, a vote against Hamilton, with its celebration of multicultural America as heir to the American Revolution."