Mike Pence Is Not The Only One From Trump's Inner Circle To Have Seen "Hamilton"
Just the only one who's been booed.
On Friday night, Vice President-elect Mike Pence attended the musical Hamilton on Broadway, where he was met with a round of boos from the audience and an impassioned speech from the cast.
While the show's pro-immigrant and pro-diversity themes may seem an odd choice of entertainment for the conservative politician, he's not the only member of Donald Trump's inner circle to have seen the musical.
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner attended in March while she was pregnant.
And Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former campaign manager, also seems to be familiar with the musical. She recently asked Trump's Attorney General pick, Jeff Sessions, if he's seen it himself.
While the message of the musical is one of diversity and inclusion, the show's expensive tickets and its lack of accessibility to those outside of New York can give the impression of liberal elitism — the very same thing the Trump campaign promised to fight against.
The historian Niall Ferguson has even speculated that Trump's election win was "in some sense, a vote against Hamilton, with its celebration of multicultural America as heir to the American Revolution."
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Trump campaign to find who else has seen, or is familiar with, the musical.
So far, Trump social media director Dan Scavino said he hadn't seen it, but Republican National Committee communications director Sean Spicer said, "No, but if you've got the inside scoop on how to get tickets let me know."
