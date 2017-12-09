A Third Woman Has Accused Dustin Hoffman Of Sexual Misconduct
Actor Kathryn Rossetter says Hoffman would grope her during performances of a 1983 Broadway play.
On Friday, a third woman came forward to accuse Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct.
Like Anna Graham Hunter before her, actor Kathryn Rossetter wrote a guest column for the Hollywood Reporter detailing her experience working with Hoffman.
Rossetter said Hoffman repeatedly groped her, and even inserted his fingers inside her vagina, during the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman in 1983. The actress wrote she had to laugh on cue from off stage, which is where she said Hoffman would take advantage of her.
"He kept it up and got more and more aggressive. One night he actually started to stick his fingers inside me," she wrote. "Night after night I went home and cried. I withdrew and got depressed and did not have any good interpersonal relationships with the cast.”
Rossetter also said during one performance he pulled up her dress and exposed her breasts to the crew.
Representatives for Hoffman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but his attorneys put the Hollywood Reporter in touch with several people who worked on the show who said they didn't recall any of the alleged behavior.
Stage manager Tom Kelly told the Hollywood Reporter, “Given my position, it’s insulting to say this kind of activity would go on to the extent of sexual violation.”
Rossetter also alleged Hoffman would grope her breast in pictures together and remove it before the flash, but she provided the Hollywood Reporter with one photograph showing Hoffman touching her.
“Caught as it is, it seems I’m complicit with the gesture,” wrote Rossetter. “I was not. Not ever.”
In an act of revenge she said she later regretted, Rossetter admitted to suddenly grabbing Hoffman's crotch as they posed for a photograph, which was later published in Playboy.
Like Graham Hunter, Rossetter said Hoffman asked her for foot massages in his dressing room, but she says he repeatedly pressured her to work her hands up to his groin.
"Dustin would whisper, ‘higher, higher,’ trying to get me to move up his pants legs toward his genitals. I didn’t do it. I would stop at his calves," she wrote.
Rossetter said she was left humiliated from her time working on the play.
“Along with the nightly sexual harassment, he eroded my confidence, my dignity," she wrote. "He humiliated and demeaned me. He robbed me of my joy in the experience and he left dirty fingerprints on my soul.”
Last month, Graham Hunter said Hoffman sexually harassed her when she was a 17-year-old intern working on the 1985 television movie adaption of Death of a Salesman.
In response to Graham Hunter's claims, Hoffman said, "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."
A second woman, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, then said Hoffman propositioned her inappropriately during a business meeting in 1991.
At a film event earlier this week, Hoffman pushed back against comedian John Oliver when the HBO host began quizzing him about the sexual harassment allegations against him.
