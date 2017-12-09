A Third Woman Has Accused Dustin Hoffman Of Sexual Misconduct

Actor Kathryn Rossetter says Hoffman would grope her during performances of a 1983 Broadway play.

On Friday, a third woman came forward to accuse Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct.

Like Anna Graham Hunter before her, actor Kathryn Rossetter wrote a guest column for the Hollywood Reporter detailing her experience working with Hoffman.

Rossetter said Hoffman repeatedly groped her, and even inserted his fingers inside her vagina, during the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman in 1983. The actress wrote she had to laugh on cue from off stage, which is where she said Hoffman would take advantage of her.

"He kept it up and got more and more aggressive. One night he actually started to stick his fingers inside me," she wrote. "Night after night I went home and cried. I withdrew and got depressed and did not have any good interpersonal relationships with the cast.”

Rossetter also said during one performance he pulled up her dress and exposed her breasts to the crew.

Representatives for Hoffman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but his attorneys put the Hollywood Reporter in touch with several people who worked on the show who said they didn't recall any of the alleged behavior.

Stage manager Tom Kelly told the Hollywood Reporter, “Given my position, it’s insulting to say this kind of activity would go on to the extent of sexual violation.”



Rossetter also alleged Hoffman would grope her breast in pictures together and remove it before the flash, but she provided the Hollywood Reporter with one photograph showing Hoffman touching her.



“Caught as it is, it seems I’m complicit with the gesture,” wrote Rossetter. “I was not. Not ever.”