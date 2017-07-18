BuzzFeed News

ABC Pulled That First "Bachelor In Paradise" Promo As A Result Of The Response

"We thought it was cheeky and funny ... the response told us otherwise so we pulled it."

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on July 18, 2017

People magazine exclusively premiered the new Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 trailer, and it certainly doesn't try to ignore the sexual incident between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios that halted production in early June.

Referencing the shutdown, the trailer starts with a narrator saying, "The sun had almost set. Summer was almost ruined. Paradise was almost lost," as a wall of sad tweets appear on the screen.

ABC

Then, various contestants are shown celebrating that "Paradise is found."

ABC

And happy tweets begin appearing.

GUYS IM FAMOUS!!!! I MADE IT ON TV!!! FINALLY MY BIG BREAK!!! HOLLEYWOOD HERE I COME!!!! @BachParadise thank you 😭… https://t.co/MPxqizkKAi
Allyson Coyne @AllysonCoyne

GUYS IM FAMOUS!!!! I MADE IT ON TV!!! FINALLY MY BIG BREAK!!! HOLLEYWOOD HERE I COME!!!! @BachParadise thank you 😭… https://t.co/MPxqizkKAi

Allyson Coyne / Via Twitter: @AllysonCoyne
The trailer hints at the fact that Warner Bros., which produces the Bachelor franchise for ABC, and Olympios conducted investigations that found no evidence of misconduct. Production on Season 4 resumed without Olympios and Jackson.

ABC

The trailer has raised some eyebrows since it made its TV debut during The Bachelorette on Monday. Some thought it used the controversy as a marketing tool.

The new #BachelorinParadise trailer REALLY makes it seem like @BachParadise planned the scandal as a giant marketing ploy for the new season
Megan Farquhar @MeganLynn314

The new #BachelorinParadise trailer REALLY makes it seem like @BachParadise planned the scandal as a giant marketing ploy for the new season

Bachelor in Paradise is attempting to use all of the attention they've gained from the controversy to woo viewers. https://t.co/byzND8nU8r
Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine

Bachelor in Paradise is attempting to use all of the attention they've gained from the controversy to woo viewers. https://t.co/byzND8nU8r

Others thought it was tone-deaf.

The first trailer for this season of #BachelorInParadise has been released and it is shockingly tone-deaf https://t.co/knkc9FLmD9
The Cut @TheCut

The first trailer for this season of #BachelorInParadise has been released and it is shockingly tone-deaf https://t.co/knkc9FLmD9

The #BachelorInParadise trailer basically laughs at the allegations made against the show https://t.co/NBAg0ezQ77
Emily Longeretta @emilylongeretta

The #BachelorInParadise trailer basically laughs at the allegations made against the show https://t.co/NBAg0ezQ77

@OnlineAlison It's ABC's Sizzling Summer of Almost Rape!!!
Seth Abramovitch @SethAbramovitch

@OnlineAlison It's ABC's Sizzling Summer of Almost Rape!!!

Some called it "despicable."

truly despicable, still mad that THIS is the angle ABC is going with https://t.co/fy5yaQuaJo
Sami Main @samimain

truly despicable, still mad that THIS is the angle ABC is going with https://t.co/fy5yaQuaJo

And "insane."

The Bachelor in Paradise trailer is insane. You can't just throw a bunch of sad tweets on a crab &amp; pretend u don't have a problem
amil @amil

The Bachelor in Paradise trailer is insane. You can't just throw a bunch of sad tweets on a crab &amp; pretend u don't have a problem

While some were just mad their tweets weren't included.

Devastated my tweets about #bip didn't make it into the trailer #BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation #bachelorette… https://t.co/lrJXys8xGO
Bugsy the Sassy Pup @a_bugsy_life

Devastated my tweets about #bip didn't make it into the trailer #BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation #bachelorette… https://t.co/lrJXys8xGO

When reached, a representative for ABC would not confirm whether Jackson and Olympios's story would be included in the upcoming season. Both contestants will appear in an upcoming Bachelor in Paradise special.

ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 premieres on ABC on Aug. 14.

UPDATE

ABC pulled the Bachelor in Paradise promo as a result of the online reaction. "We thought it was cheeky and funny ... the response told us otherwise so we pulled it," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said on Aug. 6. She also said the show will address what happened between Jackson and Olympios "in a respectful way."

