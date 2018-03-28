Actor Tobias Menzies Will Be The New Prince Philip In "The Crown"
In wake of the pay controversy in the past iteration of the Netflix hit The Crown, Tobias Menzies has been cast as the new Prince Philip.
The Crown has cast actor Tobias Menzies (Outlander) as the new Prince Philip for the upcoming third and fourth seasons of the hit Netflix series.
Menzies will be joined by Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.
After producers for the show admitted at a conference that the actor playing Prince Philip, Matt Smith, made more money than Claire Foy as the titular role, there was a promise from the producers that "going forward, no one gets paid more than the queen.”
There has been no release date announced yet, but The Crown Season 3 is expected to premiere Winter 2018 with the whole new cast in tow.
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
