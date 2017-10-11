BuzzFeed News

The Academy Responds To The Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

They will be holding a meeting on Oct. 14 to discuss actions warranted from them on the allegations.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on October 11, 2017, at 6:07 p.m. ET

Harvey Weinstein has made a career of pursuing Academy Award wins for films he's distributed, such as Shakespeare in Love and The King's Speech.

But after exposés in the New York Times and The New Yorker detailed years of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations from actors like Gwyneth Paltrow and Asia Argento, respectively, many have called for the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences to revoke Weinstein's membership.

On Wednesday afternoon the Academy released the statement below on the Weinstein allegations:

&quot;The Academy finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents. The Board of Governors will be holding a special meeting on Saturday, October 14, to discuss the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the Academy.&quot;
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts also announced in a statement on Wednesday that they have suspended Weinstein's membership.

BAFTA's statement re Harvey Weinstein in full... @BAFTA
BAFTA's statement re Harvey Weinstein in full... @BAFTA

Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein's employment has been terminated by the Weinstein Company, removing him from the awards trail for releases like The Current War.

