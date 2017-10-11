The Academy Responds To The Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein
They will be holding a meeting on Oct. 14 to discuss actions warranted from them on the allegations.
Harvey Weinstein has made a career of pursuing Academy Award wins for films he's distributed, such as Shakespeare in Love and The King's Speech.
But after exposés in the New York Times and The New Yorker detailed years of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations from actors like Gwyneth Paltrow and Asia Argento, respectively, many have called for the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences to revoke Weinstein's membership.
On Wednesday afternoon the Academy released the statement below on the Weinstein allegations:
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts also announced in a statement on Wednesday that they have suspended Weinstein's membership.
Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein's employment has been terminated by the Weinstein Company, removing him from the awards trail for releases like The Current War.
