Here's Why Some People Are Mad At Taylor Swift's New Video

Here's Why Some People Are Mad At Taylor Swift's New Video

Were those pearls or jewels or something else?

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 28, 2017, at 12:28 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift's new music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" premiered during Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards. And one particular scene has people questioning the choice of visuals.

In the Joseph Kahn–directed clip, Swift is seen lying in a bathtub full of glittering jewels (plus a single dollar bill, which may be a reference to the symbolic $1 she was awarded in her groping trial).
In the Joseph Kahn–directed clip, Swift is seen lying in a bathtub full of glittering jewels (plus a single dollar bill, which may be a reference to the symbolic $1 she was awarded in her groping trial).

Some people think that the scene is a callback to an introduction the singer made to the song "Blank Space" during a live performance last year, and that the track was a response to the "psycho serial dater girl" persona she was painted as by the media.

@TSwiftPR @taylorswift13 @JosephKahn @GRAMMYMuseum "And then she cries in a marble bathtub surrounded by pearls"
THE QUEEN IS BACK! @btbiance

@TSwiftPR @taylorswift13 @JosephKahn @GRAMMYMuseum "And then she cries in a marble bathtub surrounded by pearls"

And there in the bathtub of pearls, lies the one dollar that Taylor Swift won in her case. I respect this woman to… https://t.co/3ec7CWH8kn
WhoKnows @_aubade_

And there in the bathtub of pearls, lies the one dollar that Taylor Swift won in her case. I respect this woman to… https://t.co/3ec7CWH8kn

On her character in "Blank Space," Swift described her thusly last year: “She jet-sets around the world collecting men! And she can get any of them, but she’s so clingy that they leave and she cries and then she gets another one in her web. And she traps them and locks them in her mansion and then she’s crying in her marble bathtub surrounded by pearls.”

However, some people read the scene from "Look What You Made Me Do" differently.

In October last year, Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room and robbed of more than $10 million worth of jewelry. The thieves duct-taped her mouth, tied her up, and put her in a bathtub in a bathroom.
In October last year, Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room and robbed of more than $10 million worth of jewelry. The thieves duct-taped her mouth, tied her up, and put her in a bathtub in a bathroom.

So some people on Twitter asked if Swift's appearance in a bathtub full of jewels was a reference to the Kardashian West robbery.

Hey wasn't Kim Kardashian in a bathtub when she got robbed for her jewelry? Lol @JosephKahn #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo
Michael Green @Lyricoldrap

Hey wasn't Kim Kardashian in a bathtub when she got robbed for her jewelry? Lol @JosephKahn #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

...Others certainly think so.

#VMAS Taylor swift is so sad, she actually sat in a bathtub looking at her diamond ring 2 recreate Kim k robbery wt a loser she's nearly 30
kandi @kandi1dd

#VMAS Taylor swift is so sad, she actually sat in a bathtub looking at her diamond ring 2 recreate Kim k robbery wt a loser she's nearly 30

DIDNT THEY TIE UP KIM K IN THE BATHTUB DURING THE ROBBERY? 😳🙆🏼 #LWYMMDvideo #VMAs
Thrifting Debutante @thriftingdeb

DIDNT THEY TIE UP KIM K IN THE BATHTUB DURING THE ROBBERY? 😳🙆🏼 #LWYMMDvideo #VMAs

Taylor went so low posing in a bathtub of jewels knowing damn well kim was gagged and put in a bathtub
matt @empatheticthot

Taylor went so low posing in a bathtub of jewels knowing damn well kim was gagged and put in a bathtub

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Swift and Kahn for comment.

