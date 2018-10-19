BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Surprise! Supermodel Karlie Kloss Got Married

Arts & Entertainment

Surprise! Supermodel Karlie Kloss Got Married

The supermodel announced via Instagram that she married venture capitalist Josh Kushner on Thursday.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 18, 2018, at 9:57 p.m. ET

Surprise! Supermodel Karlie Kloss announced on Instagram that she married her longtime beau Josh Kushner on Thursday.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Via instagram.com

The future Project Runway host and venture capitalist have been dating since 2011, but only began their engagement in late July.

Thank you ALL for your sweet wishes! ❤️🤗 So happy to share this news with you, I am feeling like the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love and support, it truly means the world to me. https://t.co/ZvkRaFufUD
Karlie Kloss @karliekloss

Thank you ALL for your sweet wishes! ❤️🤗 So happy to share this news with you, I am feeling like the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love and support, it truly means the world to me. https://t.co/ZvkRaFufUD

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @karliekloss

According to People, the wedding was a small Jewish ceremony that took place Thursday evening in upstate New York. The bride wore a custom Christian Dior gown for the ceremony.

While it's been reported there were 80 guests, it is as yet unclear whether Josh's brother and sister-in-law, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, were in attendance.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Kloss, Kushner, Trump, Swift, and Christian Dior for confirmation and details.

Kloss' sometimes BFF Taylor Swift is currently on tour in Australia, so she was unable to make it.

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Start
ADVERTISEMENT