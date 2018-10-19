Surprise! Supermodel Karlie Kloss Got Married

Surprise! Supermodel Karlie Kloss announced on Instagram that she married her longtime beau Josh Kushner on Thursday.

Thank you ALL for your sweet wishes! ❤️🤗 So happy to share this news with you, I am feeling like the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love and support, it truly means the world to me. https://t.co/ZvkRaFufUD

The future Project Runway host and venture capitalist have been dating since 2011, but only began their engagement in late July.

According to People, the wedding was a small Jewish ceremony that took place Thursday evening in upstate New York. The bride wore a custom Christian Dior gown for the ceremony.

While it's been reported there were 80 guests, it is as yet unclear whether Josh's brother and sister-in-law, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, were in attendance.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Kloss, Kushner, Trump, Swift, and Christian Dior for confirmation and details.

Kloss' sometimes BFF Taylor Swift is currently on tour in Australia, so she was unable to make it.