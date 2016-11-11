BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The "Rogue One" Writers Are Taking A Stand Against Violence After The Election

Arts & Entertainment

The "Rogue One" Writers Are Taking A Stand Against Violence After The Election

"Star Wars against hate. Spread it."

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 11, 2016, at 4:44 p.m. ET

With the proliferation of people using safety pins as a symbol of solidarity with people of color, immigrants, LGBT people, religious minorities, and others facing targeted violence since the election of Donald Trump, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story writers Chris Weitz and Gary Whitta decided to remix it...

They're sticking to the theme of the upcoming film and pinning it to the symbol for the rebel alliance.

Chris Weitz @chrisweitz

Reply Retweet Favorite
Chris Weitz / Via Twitter: @chrisweitz

Weitz first came up with the idea after praising an article by Brett White at Comic Book Resources that connects the film to the current US political climate.

Weitz's co-writer Gary Whitta was quick to join in.

@chrisweitz I remember talking a lot about how people are compelled to rise up when they realize they’re facing the unthinkable.
Gary Whitta @garywhitta

@chrisweitz I remember talking a lot about how people are compelled to rise up when they realize they’re facing the unthinkable.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Gary Whitta / Via Twitter: @garywhitta
While working on the movie, I recall thinking/talking a lot about how good people rise up when they realize they’re… https://t.co/mb7oF6hcCt
Gary Whitta @garywhitta

While working on the movie, I recall thinking/talking a lot about how good people rise up when they realize they’re… https://t.co/mb7oF6hcCt

Reply Retweet Favorite
Gary Whitta / Via Twitter: @garywhitta
ADVERTISEMENT

And together, they made a case for why the heroes of the Star Wars would oppose the election of someone like Trump.

Please note that the Empire is a white supremacist (human) organization
Chris Weitz @chrisweitz

Please note that the Empire is a white supremacist (human) organization

Reply Retweet Favorite
Chris Weitz / Via Twitter: @chrisweitz
Opposed by a multi-cultural group led by brave women. https://t.co/UUcjwflMWG
Gary Whitta @garywhitta

Opposed by a multi-cultural group led by brave women. https://t.co/UUcjwflMWG

Reply Retweet Favorite
Gary Whitta / Via Twitter: @garywhitta

Many fans appreciated the gesture.

@chrisweitz @Anerythristicc So horrible. But thanks for this! As a gay Star Wars super nerd, this makes me very very happy.
Yes I Know @WollyWollenberg

@chrisweitz @Anerythristicc So horrible. But thanks for this! As a gay Star Wars super nerd, this makes me very very happy.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WollyWollenberg / Via Twitter: @WollyWollenberg
@chrisweitz @sethomatik Thank you for this. #WeRebel
Heather H-Rebel @OneEyedGraeae

@chrisweitz @sethomatik Thank you for this. #WeRebel

Reply Retweet Favorite
@OneEyedGraeae / Via Twitter: @OneEyedGraeae
ADVERTISEMENT
@chrisweitz Love trumps hate.
Conrad @Mr_Doublethink

@chrisweitz Love trumps hate.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Mr_Doublethink / Via Twitter: @Mr_Doublethink
@chrisweitz Thank you Chris! You're awesome 😆 Love to you from FL!
🌻Leslie Marie🌻 @vampgirl792011

@chrisweitz Thank you Chris! You're awesome 😆 Love to you from FL!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@vampgirl792011 / Via Twitter: @vampgirl792011

And they even got that crucial retweet of support from Luke Skywalker himself.

Mark Hamill / Via Twitter: @HamillHimself
@chrisweitz @HamillHimself Seconded.
Gary Whitta @garywhitta

@chrisweitz @HamillHimself Seconded.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT