In 1968, Stan Lee used his Marvel "Stan's Soapbox” column to talk about the ignorance of racism. "Racism and bigotry are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today … Sooner or later, we must learn to judge each other on our own merits” https://t.co/3kowLk0WxT https://t.co/Lw8FtxIyuk

Because this can't be said enough about #StanLee, he was forward thinking, progressive, and pushed for inclusive stories in Marvel comics. These are some of his words from his soapbox, and in these days, these words of love, against hate and racism, are needed more than ever! https://t.co/90h0vU6X3M

If you haven't seen it, this is Stan Lee addressing racism in a 1968 edition of Stan's Soapbox, after the assassinations of JFK and MLK. What an utter shame this advice holds up, word for word, 50 years later. https://t.co/2zRg83QImt

"Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today." - Stan Lee This message has never been more important than RIGHT NOW. Thank you, Stan. https://t.co/AmJc9HrrDA

"Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today. But, unlike a team of costumed supervillains, they can’t be halted with a punch in the snoot, or a zap from a ray gun," Lee wrote. "The only way to destroy them is to expose them — to reveal them for the insidious evils they really are."

Lee ended his column by declaring: "Sooner or later, if man is ever to be worthy of his destiny, we must fill our hearts with tolerance. For then, and only then, will we be truly worthy of the concept that man was created in the image of God — a God who calls us ALL — His children."