BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Stan Lee Is Being Remembered By His 1968 Column Condemning Racism

Arts & Entertainment

Stan Lee Is Being Remembered By His 1968 Column Condemning Racism

"Sooner or later, if man is ever to be worthy of his destiny, we must fill our hearts with tolerance," the Marvel Comics legend wrote.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 12, 2018, at 4:11 p.m. ET

On Monday, in remembrance of the late Marvel Comics writer and editor Stan Lee, people are sharing his 1968 column condemning racism.

In 1968, Stan Lee used his Marvel "Stan's Soapbox” column to talk about the ignorance of racism. "Racism and bigotry are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today … Sooner or later, we must learn to judge each other on our own merits” https://t.co/3kowLk0WxT https://t.co/Lw8FtxIyuk
Ryan Parker @TheRyanParker

In 1968, Stan Lee used his Marvel "Stan's Soapbox” column to talk about the ignorance of racism. "Racism and bigotry are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today … Sooner or later, we must learn to judge each other on our own merits” https://t.co/3kowLk0WxT https://t.co/Lw8FtxIyuk

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @TheRyanParker
Because this can't be said enough about #StanLee, he was forward thinking, progressive, and pushed for inclusive stories in Marvel comics. These are some of his words from his soapbox, and in these days, these words of love, against hate and racism, are needed more than ever! https://t.co/90h0vU6X3M
Gaming Lawyer JP @GamingLawyerJ

Because this can't be said enough about #StanLee, he was forward thinking, progressive, and pushed for inclusive stories in Marvel comics. These are some of his words from his soapbox, and in these days, these words of love, against hate and racism, are needed more than ever! https://t.co/90h0vU6X3M

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @GamingLawyerJ

With many saying that his words still ring true today.

If you haven't seen it, this is Stan Lee addressing racism in a 1968 edition of Stan's Soapbox, after the assassinations of JFK and MLK. What an utter shame this advice holds up, word for word, 50 years later. https://t.co/2zRg83QImt
Andray @andraydomise

If you haven't seen it, this is Stan Lee addressing racism in a 1968 edition of Stan's Soapbox, after the assassinations of JFK and MLK. What an utter shame this advice holds up, word for word, 50 years later. https://t.co/2zRg83QImt

Reply Retweet Favorite
EXCELSIOR! Stan Lee was down for la causa! Marvel Comic's Stan Lee: 'Expose and destroy racism and bigotry' https://t.co/CkW2aK8anF RIP
Mexican Judge @laloalcaraz

EXCELSIOR! Stan Lee was down for la causa! Marvel Comic's Stan Lee: 'Expose and destroy racism and bigotry' https://t.co/CkW2aK8anF RIP

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today." - Stan Lee This message has never been more important than RIGHT NOW. Thank you, Stan. https://t.co/AmJc9HrrDA
Preston Moore @prestoncmoore

"Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today." - Stan Lee This message has never been more important than RIGHT NOW. Thank you, Stan. https://t.co/AmJc9HrrDA

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today. But, unlike a team of costumed supervillains, they can’t be halted with a punch in the snoot, or a zap from a ray gun," Lee wrote. "The only way to destroy them is to expose them — to reveal them for the insidious evils they really are."

Lee ended his column by declaring: "Sooner or later, if man is ever to be worthy of his destiny, we must fill our hearts with tolerance. For then, and only then, will we be truly worthy of the concept that man was created in the image of God — a God who calls us ALL — His children."

Lee resurfaced the column in 2017 in a now-deleted tweet following the deadly chaos in Charlottesville, Virginia, as people protested the gathering of far-right demonstrators.

Just last year Stan Lee spoke out against racism and intolerance. "The only things we don't have room for are hatred, intolerance and bigotry." https://t.co/0F1rK6zfdP
Gene Park One X @GenePark

Just last year Stan Lee spoke out against racism and intolerance. "The only things we don't have room for are hatred, intolerance and bigotry." https://t.co/0F1rK6zfdP

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @GenePark

Lee was a part of Marvel Comics' long history of social commentary, with characters like Magneto from X-Men tackling subjects like anti-Semitism.

Of course, Magneto was flawed in his approach, but growing up reading and watching Stan Lee's characters fight against the concept of hate, racism, and bigotry was an incredibly rewarding experience. https://t.co/ts341tbWwl
detective pikachu @mannyfidel

Of course, Magneto was flawed in his approach, but growing up reading and watching Stan Lee's characters fight against the concept of hate, racism, and bigotry was an incredibly rewarding experience. https://t.co/ts341tbWwl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @mannyfidel

And, in general, Lee built his stories around principles that were meant to teach young readers of all backgrounds how to overcome adversity.

THREAD FOR STAN LEE. Stan Lee gave us more than co-creations X-Men, Iron Man, Hulk, Fantastic Four &amp; Spider-Man. He gave us creeds to live by. Principles to emulate. Villains (and racism) to fight. He gave me vital cornerstones of my belief system. My sense of responsibility. https://t.co/KxUpP7m23h
Brad Meltzer @bradmeltzer

THREAD FOR STAN LEE. Stan Lee gave us more than co-creations X-Men, Iron Man, Hulk, Fantastic Four &amp; Spider-Man. He gave us creeds to live by. Principles to emulate. Villains (and racism) to fight. He gave me vital cornerstones of my belief system. My sense of responsibility. https://t.co/KxUpP7m23h

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @bradmeltzer

ADVERTISEMENT