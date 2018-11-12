Stan Lee Is Being Remembered By His 1968 Column Condemning Racism
"Sooner or later, if man is ever to be worthy of his destiny, we must fill our hearts with tolerance," the Marvel Comics legend wrote.
On Monday, in remembrance of the late Marvel Comics writer and editor Stan Lee, people are sharing his 1968 column condemning racism.
With many saying that his words still ring true today.
"Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today. But, unlike a team of costumed supervillains, they can’t be halted with a punch in the snoot, or a zap from a ray gun," Lee wrote. "The only way to destroy them is to expose them — to reveal them for the insidious evils they really are."
Lee ended his column by declaring: "Sooner or later, if man is ever to be worthy of his destiny, we must fill our hearts with tolerance. For then, and only then, will we be truly worthy of the concept that man was created in the image of God — a God who calls us ALL — His children."
Lee resurfaced the column in 2017 in a now-deleted tweet following the deadly chaos in Charlottesville, Virginia, as people protested the gathering of far-right demonstrators.
Lee was a part of Marvel Comics' long history of social commentary, with characters like Magneto from X-Men tackling subjects like anti-Semitism.
And, in general, Lee built his stories around principles that were meant to teach young readers of all backgrounds how to overcome adversity.
-
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.