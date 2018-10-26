Simone Biles Said She’s Competing At The World Gymnastics Championships Despite Her Kidney Stone And Fans Are Shook
“this kidney stone can wait”
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles tweeted a photo Friday from the hospital insisting that not even a kidney stone will stop her from competing at the 2018 World Gymnastics Championships in Qatar.
The pledge to compete in the event, which kicks into high gear this weekend, left her fans shook yet again.
Because in a year full of obstacles, it feels like there has been nothing she can’t overcome.
Whether it was standing strong with her fellow gymnasts through the court hearings for disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar...
...or calling out the USA Gymnastics interim CEO, who later stepped down.
Now she can add kidney stones to the list.
