A Dark Reboot Of "Sabrina The Teenage Witch" Is Coming To Netflix
The show, originally developed for the CW, has yet to cast its Sabrina, but will be helmed by the same team behind Riverdale.
Two seasons of a new, darker version of Sabrina the Teenage Witch are coming to Netflix, BuzzFeed News has confirmed.
Originally developed by The CW to be a possible Riverdale spinoff, this Sabrina series, which is currently untitled, has shifted to Netflix for a two season order.
The show is coming from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, and will be helmed by Executive Producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lee Toland Krieger, who also wrote and directed the Riverdale pilot, respectively.
The only downside for fans is that a source close to the show confirms to BuzzFeed News that a crossover between Sabrina and Riverdale is unlikely now that they'll be on two different networks.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to The CW for comment on the untitled Sabrina project moving to Netflix.
