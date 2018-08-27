Rose McGowan Calls On Asia Argento To “Be Better” Than Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan on Monday implored embattled #MeToo vanguard Asia Argento to “do the right thing” as she faces allegations that she sexually assaulted actor Jimmy Bennett when he was 17.

“Anyone can be better — I hope you can be, too. Do the right thing. Be honest. Be fair. Let justice stay its course,” McGowan said in her statement. “Be the person you wish Harvey [Weinstein] could have been.”

Argento was one of the first actors to publicly accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault alongside McGowan. They became close in the months after the Weinstein stories were published in October and have been two of the most visible #MeToo activists.



But on Aug. 19, the New York Times reported that Argento had settled a lawsuit last year with Bennett, who alleged she assaulted him in a California hotel room in 2013 when he was 17 and she was 37, for $380,000.

Argento did not speak to the New York Times before its story, but in a statement two days later said she never had sex with Bennett. Instead, she accused Bennett of making an “exorbitant request of money” because he was having money troubles. It was her late boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, who personally handled the payout, because he was “afraid of the possible negative publicity that such a person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us,” she added.

Since the story broke, Argento has been dealing with the fallout.

Soon after the New York Times story, McGowan tweeted that her “heart is broken,” but on Monday, she put more distance between her and Argento, referring to their friendship in the past tense.

McGowan also disavowed Argento’s alleged actions and said the suspicious text exchange that was leaked to TMZ last week was a conversation between Argento and McGowan’s current significant other, model Rain Dove.



Dove gave McGowan a heads-up before turning over the text exchange to Los Angeles police, she said, knowing the #MeToo leader would have to answer questions about the scandal.



According to McGowan, Dove and Argento met as she was grieving the death of Bourdain. McGowan said while they were in Berlin, Argento revealed to the couple that she was “being extorted for a large sum of money every month by someone who was blackmailing them with a provocative image.”

McGowan says that around two days before the text messages were published, Dove called her saying that Argento had admitted to criminal behavior regarding her relationship to Bennett.

“Asia had stated that she’d been receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12. Asia mentioned in these texts that she didn’t take any action on those images. No reporting to authorities, to the parents, or blocking of Jimmy’s social media. Not even a simple message ‘Don’t send me these images. They are inappropriate,’” McGowan alleged.

She also hinted that there were more details to the story but she couldn’t reveal them as not to interfere with the investigation. Los Angeles authorities have not confirmed that an investigation is taking place, saying only that they were attempting to reach out to the parties involved.

Throughout her statement, McGowan talked of the important bond she built with Argento in the wake of the #MeToo movement, but said she has learned “as allies to the victim and voyeurs of an event we should find a better way to balance support of the victim with due process for the accused.”

McGowan’s full statement is below: