Riz Ahmed Is Now The First Asian Man To Win An Acting Emmy
He won for his performance on the HBO limited series The Night Of.
On Sunday night, actor Riz Ahmed made history by becoming the first man of Asian descent to win an Emmy Award for acting.
Ahmed won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his portrayal of Nasir "Naz" Khan in The Night Of, a young Pakistani college student who becomes embroiled in a homicide investigation and is sent to Rikers Island Prison Complex after a night of partying.
"I want to say it is always strange reaping the rewards of a story based on real-world suffering," Ahmed said in his Emmys acceptance speech. "But if this show has shown a light on some of the prejudice in our society, Islamophobia, some of the injustice in our justice system, then maybe that is something."
In the Emmys press room after his win, Ahmed said: "I don’t know if any one person’s win of an award, or one person snagging one role, or one person doing very well changes something that’s a systemic issue ... I think that’s something that happens slowly over time."
Ahmed has been very vocal about how the representation of minorities can shift negative perspectives, so the Emmy win was another big step for him as both an actor and activist.
CORRECTION
This post has been updated to note that Ahmed said "Islamophobia" in his acceptance speech. An earlier version misquoted him.
