Rita Ora Got Clocked For Her Lip-Sync Mishap At The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rita Ora Got Clocked For Her Lip-Sync Mishap At The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

It’s not out of the ordinary to perform a lip-sync in the cold, but the “Let You Love Me” singer’s lips were...not in sync.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on November 22, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. ET

British pop star Rita Ora performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday...

NBC

...but she struggled through lip-synching her new single, “Let You Love Me.”

Yikes Rita Ora caught lip synching at #MacysParade
Now to be fair, it was exceedingly cold at the parade, meaning it’d be more than likely that all singers would be lip-synching (except Kelly Clarkson, shoutout to her iron pipes).

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

Lip-synching in the cold is a struggle that singers like Beyoncé and Mariah Carey have had to deal with.

AFP / Getty Images, Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

But the issue with Ora’s performance is not that she wasn’t singing live, it’s that she was singing so far behind it looked like she didn’t know the words to her own song.

the Rita Ora lip sync that wasn’t even close
And Twitter let her have it.

Saw the Thanksgiving Parade. And i know they lip sync to their songs because its cold etc. But Damn Rita Ora, at least lip sync in sync. Thats the whole point XD
Happy Thanksgiving to the fine folks in the NBC control room who keep panning away from Rita Ora’s face because her lip-synch is off by a solid four bars.
Rita Ora’s lip syncing gave me war flashbacks to the Lizzy Magiure movie #MacysDayParade
Things getting roasted this Thanksgiving: - A turkey - Rita Ora’s absolutely abysmal lip-syncing
After her performance, and the drama surrounding it, people like John Legend came to Ora’s defense.

Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! https://t.co/C2bGj63AF6
And Macy’s even tweeted an apology in reference to Ora, which the singer appreciated.

Thank you and I appreciate the honesty and I hope everyone still had a great time! ❤️ https://t.co/uKgO8mt9dw
But rather than focus on the negative, Ora has taken the moment of infamy to promote her new album Phoenix, out Friday.

#nontechnicaldifficultieshere Phoenix out tomorrow ❤️and thank you Australia and New Zealand for already making the album #1!!! https://t.co/pfXdXJCkmY
