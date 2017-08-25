Right Said Fred Have No Problems With Taylor Swift's Use Of "I'm Too Sexy" On Her New Single

“I think she's captured the original cynicism very well because originally it was written in a very cynical way, not that we delivered it like that, but that's how the original song was written and I think she's channeling that really well,” said Fred. “The original intention of the song was we were taking the piss. We were making fun of of that whole hedonistic thing from the 1980s… [and] the whole rise of the supermodel.”