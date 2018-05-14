"Project Runway" Is Coming Back To Bravo
The hit reality competition is returning to Bravo after it was acquired in the Weinstein Company bankruptcy.
Project Runway is coming back to Bravo for Season 17, Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen announced at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfronts.
The reality competition to find the next great fashion designer in the US premiered on Bravo in 2004 to critical acclaim and an audience that grew every week.
It went on to earn multiple Emmy nominations and a Peabody Award for Bravo, but in 2006 the Weinstein Company — which produced the show — took Project Runway to Lifetime in a move NBCUniversal felt was a breach of contract.
Once the Weinstein Company and NBCUniversal reached an agreement, Project Runway premiered on Lifetime in 2009 and ran for 11 seasons, also spurring six spinoffs.
After the Weinstein Company went bankrupt in early 2018, Bravo negotiated a deal with Lantern Capital to bring Project Runway back to its original home.
One could say Bravo...made it work.
CORRECTION
Project Runway premiered on Lifetime in 2009. A previous version of this post misstated the date.
-
