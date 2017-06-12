BuzzFeed News

Production Has Been Shut Down On "Bachelor In Paradise" Because Of A Reported Sexual Incident

Production Has Been Shut Down On "Bachelor In Paradise" Because Of A Reported Sexual Incident

Warner Bros., which produces the series, has described the incident as "misconduct" but has not given details about what transpired. [Update: No misconduct was discovered.]

By Marcus Jones and Kate Aurthur

Marcus Jones

Kate Aurthur

Last updated on June 20, 2017, at 2:44 p.m. ET

Posted on June 12, 2017, at 10:52 a.m. ET

UPDATE

The Warner Bros. investigation turned up no misconduct, and production on the show was set to resume. Bachelor in Paradise will air on ABC later this summer, the network announced June 20.

Only a week after the fourth season's cast was announced, Warner Bros. has confirmed to BuzzFeed News that production has halted on Bachelor in Paradise.

Warner Brothers, which licenses Bachelor in Paradise to ABC, confirms its suspending production in Mexico due to "a…

A source confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Warner Bros. is conducting the investigation and that there is no criminal investigation at this time. The fate of Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, which was scheduled to premiere on Aug. 8, is up in the air.

A source close to the series told Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman that the "misconduct" in question — which Warner Bros. has not defined — involves a sexual encounter between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios that led one producer who witnessed it to file a third-party complaint.

Claudia Oshry, better known as the online personality @girlwithnojob, who's friends with Olympios, said on her morning show on Monday, "The part that's unclear is a producer was either watching while it happened and didn't do anything or, we were also told, a producer was watching while it happened, tried to stop it, and was told by production to hold back."
Claudia Oshry, better known as the online personality @girlwithnojob, who's friends with Olympios, said on her morning show on Monday, "The part that's unclear is a producer was either watching while it happened and didn't do anything or, we were also told, a producer was watching while it happened, tried to stop it, and was told by production to hold back."

A source close to the show confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Jackson and Olympios were involved in the alleged incident. Neither have commented further.

ABC

The source also confirmed that the contestants were all sent home shortly after the incident took place.

Season 4 was being filmed in Mexico and on Sunday, around the same time news of the production being shut down broke, a fan posted a since-deleted photo of some Bachelor in Paradise cast members at the Puerto Vallarta airport.

On Bachelor in Paradise, former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette live in a remote location for six weeks and must maintain romantic relationships in order to stay on the show.

Each season of the show begins with an uneven number of men and women, and at the end of the week, one gender gives out roses to the other — whoever doesn't get a rose goes home. New contestants come in frequently and it is not currently clear which of the previously announced cast members were filming at the time the "misconduct" took place.

Contestants from Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 have been mostly silent, except for some coded tweets.

So much fake news out there swirling around 🙄
So much fake news out there swirling around 🙄

I'm heartbroken about BIP. 💔
I'm heartbroken about BIP. 💔

My heart has been breaking all day. I'm constantly blown away by how horrible most of you are.
My heart has been breaking all day. I'm constantly blown away by how horrible most of you are.

My mind is officially blown. I don't even know, mannnnn
My mind is officially blown. I don't even know, mannnnn

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for ABC regarding the future of the show, as well as representatives for Jackson, Olympios, and other contestants for more information on the reported incident.

When reached, representatives for Jack Stone and Vinny Ventiera had no comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

UPDATE

This story has been updated to remove details about the alleged incident that BuzzFeed News could not immediately and independently verify.