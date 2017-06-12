Production Has Been Shut Down On "Bachelor In Paradise" Because Of A Reported Sexual Incident
Warner Bros., which produces the series, has described the incident as "misconduct" but has not given details about what transpired. [Update: No misconduct was discovered.]
UPDATE
The Warner Bros. investigation turned up no misconduct, and production on the show was set to resume. Bachelor in Paradise will air on ABC later this summer, the network announced June 20.
Only a week after the fourth season's cast was announced, Warner Bros. has confirmed to BuzzFeed News that production has halted on Bachelor in Paradise.
A source close to the series told Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman that the "misconduct" in question — which Warner Bros. has not defined — involves a sexual encounter between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios that led one producer who witnessed it to file a third-party complaint.
A source close to the show confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Jackson and Olympios were involved in the alleged incident. Neither have commented further.
The source also confirmed that the contestants were all sent home shortly after the incident took place.
On Bachelor in Paradise, former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette live in a remote location for six weeks and must maintain romantic relationships in order to stay on the show.
Contestants from Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 have been mostly silent, except for some coded tweets.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for ABC regarding the future of the show, as well as representatives for Jackson, Olympios, and other contestants for more information on the reported incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
UPDATE
This story has been updated to remove details about the alleged incident that BuzzFeed News could not immediately and independently verify.
-
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Kate Aurthur is the chief Los Angeles correspondent for BuzzFeed News. Aurthur covers the television and film industries.
Contact Kate Aurthur at kate.aurthur@buzzfeed.com.