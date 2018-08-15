BuzzFeed News

People Think Priyanka Chopra Just Showed Off Her Ring For Her Reported Engagement To Nick Jonas

The couple have yet to absolutely confirm anything, but the ring is the latest hint that the engagement is real.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on August 14, 2018, at 9:32 p.m. ET

So actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have reportedly been engaged since July, after only publicly dating since June.

The couple have yet to publicly confirm the rumors, but on Tuesday, Chopra's friend, actor Raveena Tandon, posted a photo with the former Quantico star wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

It's hard to tell from the photo who made the ring, but People previously reported that Jonas closed down Tiffany's while the couple were on holiday in London last month, and both bought the ring and popped the question inside the store.

July 18: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra leaving the Blakes Hotel in London, UK. HQs: https://t.co/HnooAZqrxo (+16 photos) https://t.co/dCHK1gygG4
JBN Media @jbrosnews_media

July 18: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra leaving the Blakes Hotel in London, UK. HQs: https://t.co/HnooAZqrxo (+16 photos) https://t.co/dCHK1gygG4

Fans have taken to the comments to congratulate Chopra on her supposed engagement as she edges closer with this photo to making it public.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Jonas and Chopra for confirmation that it is an engagement ring.

