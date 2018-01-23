Here Are The 2018 Oscar Nominations

Big day for The Shape of Water , which leads with 13 nominations.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Get Out

Call Me by Your Name

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell , Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer , All the Money in the World

Richard Jenkins , The Shape of Water

Woody Harrelson , Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory

The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber

Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green

Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound, Vigil Williams and Dee Rees

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

BEST FILM EDITING

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

BEST SCORE

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri



BEST SONG

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"The Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me," Coco

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

BEST SOUND EDITING

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST SOUND MIXING

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us