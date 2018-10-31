Nicki Minaj Has Now Shifted Her Anger Toward Steve Madden Because This Train Hasn't Stopped
The public back-and-forth between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has enveloped more people, so have a seat.
Nicki Minaj has shifted her anger from rapper Cardi B to shoe designer Steve Madden for saying his brand never offered her a deal to be the face of one of their campaigns.
To recap: Minaj talked more crap about Cardi B on Queen Radio on Monday. By Monday night, Cardi B posted 11 Instagram videos in response. In one of the Instagram videos, Cardi B said that Minaj's Diesel campaign was offered to her first.
Nicki Minaj responded to Cardi B's Instagram videos the same night to refute that claim about Diesel and make her own claim that Steve Madden long wanted her as the face of one of his campaigns but she passed.
But Madden responded Tuesday morning with a tweet calling Minaj a liar.
For most of Tuesday, it looked as if Minaj planned to ignore Madden's tweet, but then rapper 50 Cent jumped into the drama with an Instagram saying Madden was the liar.
Additionally, a writer who had interviewed Madden for Vibe Magazine in 2015 tweeted the link to the article with quotes from him saying, "I made a mistake and I wish that I could go back in time and work with Nicki instead of Iggy," in reference to making an offer to rapper Iggy Azalea, instead of Minaj, to be the face of a 2015 Steve Madden campaign.
50 Cent caught wind of the Vibe article and posted the quote from Madden on his Instagram.
Minaj then returned to Twitter Tuesday night to thank 50 Cent....
...before going in on Madden for allegedly lying, referring to how after his brand went with Azalea, the rapper tweeted that she hated working with the brand.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to a representative for Madden for comment.
