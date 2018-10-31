Nicki Minaj Has Now Shifted Her Anger Toward Steve Madden Because This Train Hasn't Stopped

The public back-and-forth between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has enveloped more people, so have a seat.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has shifted her anger from rapper Cardi B to shoe designer Steve Madden for saying his brand never offered her a deal to be the face of one of their campaigns. To recap: Minaj talked more crap about Cardi B on Queen Radio on Monday. By Monday night, Cardi B posted 11 Instagram videos in response. In one of the Instagram videos, Cardi B said that Minaj's Diesel campaign was offered to her first.

Nicki Minaj responded to Cardi B's Instagram videos the same night to refute that claim about Diesel and make her own claim that Steve Madden long wanted her as the face of one of his campaigns but she passed.

Same thing with Steve Madden. Irv Gotti asked me to do that deal several times. I passed. You never hear me talking bout things like this. 🤣 she rlly thought she was doing smthn talking about turning down deals. BWAAAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAAAA #DipVIDEO out now. BABY GIRL WRITE A RAP! Via Twitter: @NICKIMINAJ

But Madden responded Tuesday morning with a tweet calling Minaj a liar.

.@NICKIMINAJ you can't turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying. Via Twitter: @SteveMadden

For most of Tuesday, it looked as if Minaj planned to ignore Madden's tweet, but then rapper 50 Cent jumped into the drama with an Instagram saying Madden was the liar.

Additionally, a writer who had interviewed Madden for Vibe Magazine in 2015 tweeted the link to the article with quotes from him saying, "I made a mistake and I wish that I could go back in time and work with Nicki instead of Iggy," in reference to making an offer to rapper Iggy Azalea, instead of Minaj, to be the face of a 2015 Steve Madden campaign.

so... in 2015, i interviewed steve madden about a ja rule collabo for @VibeMagazine and a nicki deal was brought up. this happened: https://t.co/jh3sp5ciMq https://t.co/cGwYcz5wlh Via Twitter: @adelleplaton

50 Cent caught wind of the Vibe article and posted the quote from Madden on his Instagram.

Minaj then returned to Twitter Tuesday night to thank 50 Cent....

One of the few left https://t.co/g1Vi0CI2mv Via Twitter: @NICKIMINAJ

...before going in on Madden for allegedly lying, referring to how after his brand went with Azalea, the rapper tweeted that she hated working with the brand.

🤔 @SteveMadden thought I was lying you dumb fuck. You, Irv & Gee Roberson came to my house in MALIBU BEGGING me to do the deal. I said no. You then did a deal w/Iggy & she hated the pics you used & went in on you online. Im sure Irv told you to post this lie. Respond to @50cent https://t.co/KQs7IzoVdi Via Twitter: @NICKIMINAJ