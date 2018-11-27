BuzzFeed News

A "Candyman" Sequel Is Coming From Oscar-Winning Writer Jordan Peele And People Are Here For It

Peele cowrote the script for the "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 horror film with Win Rosenfeld.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 27, 2018, at 6:29 p.m. ET

Oscar winner Jordan Peele made it official on Tuesday that he will be writing and producing a "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 horror film Candyman with newcomer Nia DaCosta directing.

MGM Studios

The original Candyman was based on Clive Barker's short story "The Forbidden" and starred actor Tony Todd as an urban boogeyman with a hook for a hand who can be summoned to kill you if you say his name five times into a mirror.

Peele calls the original Candyman "a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre" and "a major inspiration" to him as a filmmaker. He looks at this new sequel (there have been two already) as an entry point for new fans.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Fans of the Candyman films are already super excited.

Candyman is so damn underrated (and politically sharp), and I’m beyond excited Jordan Peele is doing the lord’s work in bringing one of horror’s best villains back. https://t.co/GN1X4UFHyl
Patrick Klepek @patrickklepek

Candyman is so damn underrated (and politically sharp), and I’m beyond excited Jordan Peele is doing the lord’s work in bringing one of horror’s best villains back. https://t.co/GN1X4UFHyl

No other piece of news today has owned this hard. I am dizzy with excitement. https://t.co/BGMWVAoYGm
Scott Wampler™ @ScottWamplerBMD

No other piece of news today has owned this hard. I am dizzy with excitement. https://t.co/BGMWVAoYGm

Fuck yes!! One of the best horror films is getting a reboot!! 👨🏾‍🦲#candyman @JordanPeele 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/PHW9VwwZs1
KerrBear @kcathmoore

Fuck yes!! One of the best horror films is getting a reboot!! 👨🏾‍🦲#candyman @JordanPeele 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/PHW9VwwZs1

Especially with Nia DaCosta, recent winner of the Nora Ephron Award at the Tribeca Film Festival for directing the film Little Woods.

YES HI, FEMALE DIRECTOR NIA DACOSTA AND PRODUCER JORDAN PEELE. HI YES, TAKE ALL MY MONEY, please and thank you‼️😍 #Candyman by @NiaDaCosta and @JordanPeele ? Sign me so far up for this that I am in the stars. Watch me dress like a bee to see it. Don’t think I won’t. https://t.co/bIkHzv5MUt
Alex 🦋⚔️ @highspeedmerge

YES HI, FEMALE DIRECTOR NIA DACOSTA AND PRODUCER JORDAN PEELE. HI YES, TAKE ALL MY MONEY, please and thank you‼️😍 #Candyman by @NiaDaCosta and @JordanPeele ? Sign me so far up for this that I am in the stars. Watch me dress like a bee to see it. Don’t think I won’t. https://t.co/bIkHzv5MUt

Historically, franchise horror films have almost never been directed by women. So it's pretty cool to hear that Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) will be directing CANDYMAN (2020), co-written/produced by Jordan Peele!
John Squires @FreddyInSpace

Historically, franchise horror films have almost never been directed by women. So it's pretty cool to hear that Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) will be directing CANDYMAN (2020), co-written/produced by Jordan Peele!

THIS RE-IMAGINING OF CANDYMAN WILL HAVE A BLACK WOMAN DIRECTING?!
Black Women Horror Studies @GraveyardSister

THIS RE-IMAGINING OF CANDYMAN WILL HAVE A BLACK WOMAN DIRECTING?!

And the possibility of Tony Todd returning to the role.

Just an FYI, @TonyTodd54 is Candyman. It’s the same thing as Robert Englund as Freddy. If you’re gonna take ideas take them completely or don’t take em at all.
devon sawa @DevonESawa

Just an FYI, @TonyTodd54 is Candyman. It’s the same thing as Robert Englund as Freddy. If you’re gonna take ideas take them completely or don’t take em at all.

Of course I hope @TonyTodd54 is involved in #Candyman cuz he mixes it with love...
Barbara Crampton @barbaracrampton

Of course I hope @TonyTodd54 is involved in #Candyman cuz he mixes it with love...

Let’s all say his name 5 times so he comes back quick. Ready? Go #Candyman
Barbara Crampton @barbaracrampton

Let’s all say his name 5 times so he comes back quick. Ready? Go #Candyman

Universal Pictures is slated to release the new Candyman in the US in June 2020.

