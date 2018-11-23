Mike Posner Unveiled A Hairy New Look During NFL Thanksgiving Halftime And People Had Jokes

BuzzFeed News

NFL viewers also had plenty of jokes about Meghan Trainor's performance.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 22, 2018, at 9:07 p.m. ET

Singer Mike Posner performed on Thursday at the halftime show for the Thanksgiving NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

Dave Reginek / Getty Images

But all anyone could focus on was how he no longer looked like, well, Mike Posner.

...or is this a different Mike Posner???
Ricky Fontaine @MrRickySpanish

...or is this a different Mike Posner???

@MrRickySpanish

Like, wow, was this a departure from his "Cooler Than Me" era.

Can we just talk about Mike Posner’s rebrand for a second??
t @yagurltaydawn

Can we just talk about Mike Posner’s rebrand for a second??

@yagurltaydawn

He's gone full Bob Ross.

Mike Posner went from Lugz to Birkenstock sandals lmaaaaaooooooo what happened fam?
A West @ayyy_west

Mike Posner went from Lugz to Birkenstock sandals lmaaaaaooooooo what happened fam?

@ayyy_west

Or, like, Bon Iver.

Wait a minute. When did this happen to Mike Posner? 😂
B E A N Z | Living My Best Life Right Now! @PhotosByBeanz

Wait a minute. When did this happen to Mike Posner? 😂

@PhotosByBeanz

Our extensive photo research shows he's actually looked this way since at least September.

David Becker / Getty Images

Nonetheless, shocked NFL fans started comparing Posner to rapper Lil' Dicky...

Why does mike posner look like lil dicky now...
BigDaddyBill @b_nicol97

Why does mike posner look like lil dicky now...

@b_nicol97

Actor Haley Joel Osment...

Why does Mike Posner look like a grown up fat faced Haley Joel Osment?
adam ferrone @_rone

Why does Mike Posner look like a grown up fat faced Haley Joel Osment?

Unemployed Ron Burgundy from Anchorman...

Mike Posner lookin like he just got fired from the local news station
kev @KevLatondress

Mike Posner lookin like he just got fired from the local news station

And even the Geico cavemen.

Mike Posner looking like a geico commercial
Daddy Long Legs @jillwones

Mike Posner looking like a geico commercial

@jillwones

His earthier look even made most people forget about Posner's previous oddball iteration on the 2017 Grammys red carpet.

@yagurltaydawn Let’s not forget the inbetween
Joey @Joey2196

@yagurltaydawn Let’s not forget the inbetween

@Joey2196

But when the next game's NFL halftime show announced Meghan Trainor would be performing, people jokingly asked to bring Posner back.

Us at 2: Yo why tf is Mike Posner on stage Us at 6: *Sees Meghan Trainor* MIKE COME BACK
Kofie @KofieYeboah

Us at 2: Yo why tf is Mike Posner on stage Us at 6: *Sees Meghan Trainor* MIKE COME BACK

@KofieYeboah
“And now on the FOX halftime show we have Meghan Trainor” Me:
Andrew G. Haubner @A_G_Haubner

“And now on the FOX halftime show we have Meghan Trainor” Me:

@A_G_Haubner
Meghan Trainor tried and I can’t say that for many.
𝓜𝓻𝓼. 𝓦𝔂𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻 𝓡𝓸𝓱𝓻𝓫𝓪𝓾𝓰𝓱 @wyntermitchell

Meghan Trainor tried and I can’t say that for many.

@wyntermitchell

Anyway, today we are thankful for Mike Posner's ability to grow hair. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

Leon Halip / Getty Images

