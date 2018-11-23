Mike Posner Unveiled A Hairy New Look During NFL Thanksgiving Halftime And People Had Jokes
NFL viewers also had plenty of jokes about Meghan Trainor's performance.
Singer Mike Posner performed on Thursday at the halftime show for the Thanksgiving NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.
But all anyone could focus on was how he no longer looked like, well, Mike Posner.
Like, wow, was this a departure from his "Cooler Than Me" era.
He's gone full Bob Ross.
Or, like, Bon Iver.
Our extensive photo research shows he's actually looked this way since at least September.
Nonetheless, shocked NFL fans started comparing Posner to rapper Lil' Dicky...
Actor Haley Joel Osment...
Unemployed Ron Burgundy from Anchorman...
And even the Geico cavemen.
His earthier look even made most people forget about Posner's previous oddball iteration on the 2017 Grammys red carpet.
But when the next game's NFL halftime show announced Meghan Trainor would be performing, people jokingly asked to bring Posner back.
Anyway, today we are thankful for Mike Posner's ability to grow hair. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
