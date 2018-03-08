BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Michael B. Jordan Just Promised To Add An Inclusion Rider For Any Movie He Produces

Arts & Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan Just Promised To Add An Inclusion Rider For Any Movie He Produces

The Black Panther actor wrote on Instagram that his production company Outlier Society would insist on an inclusion rider for any film it produces.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 7, 2018, at 7:01 p.m. ET

Michael B. Jordan, the Black Panther actor shattering retainers across the nation, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday that his production company Outlier Society will be adding an inclusion rider for any film it produces.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

The full caption says: "In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society. I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of color throughout my career & it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward. If you want to learn more about how to support the cause — link in bio. #OutlierSociety #AnnenbergInclusionInitiative."

The inclusion rider, proposed by Stacy Smith at the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at University of Southern California, calls for the 30 minor speaking roles in an average film to be cast as reflective of the demography where the story takes place.

While the rider has not been formally drawn out, many actors have expressed interest to Smith in adding it to their future contracts after Frances McDormand gave it a shout-out in her 2018 Oscars speech.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While the rider has not been formally drawn out, many actors have expressed interest to Smith in adding it to their future contracts after Frances McDormand gave it a shout-out in her 2018 Oscars speech.

Other celebrities, including Brie Larson, have also committed to the rider when it is ready.

I’m committed to the Inclusion Rider. Who’s with me? https://t.co/yvQ0wR5D80
Brie Larson @brielarson

I’m committed to the Inclusion Rider. Who’s with me? https://t.co/yvQ0wR5D80

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @brielarson

Meanwhile, plenty of people tweeted about just how much more thirsty they are for Jordan with his new career move.

Causing women to crack their retainers and doing his part to change the system. https://t.co/LvpyAtiBZm
Rebecca Ford @Beccamford

Causing women to crack their retainers and doing his part to change the system. https://t.co/LvpyAtiBZm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @Beccamford
ADVERTISEMENT
STOP MAKING ME FALL IN LOVE WITH YOU! @michaelb4jordan https://t.co/ZXXx4Vcv7H
marti fucking noxon @martinoxon

STOP MAKING ME FALL IN LOVE WITH YOU! @michaelb4jordan https://t.co/ZXXx4Vcv7H

Reply Retweet Favorite
What a man, what a man... https://t.co/0WoXMbs3se
Jasmine Styles @JasmineStylesTV

What a man, what a man... https://t.co/0WoXMbs3se

Reply Retweet Favorite

Frances McDormand Gave A Hell Of A Speech At The Oscars

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT