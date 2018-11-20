A Woman Has Filed For A Restraining Order Against Attorney Michael Avenatti After His Arrest For Domestic Violence Allegations

A woman has reportedly filed for a restraining order against attorney Michael Avenatti, who was arrested last week after being accused of domestic violence.

Los Angeles police have not identified the woman who filed the domestic violence report against Avenatti. But the Blast on Monday was first to report that Mareli Miniutti — an actor from Estonia who is in her twenties — had filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Avenatti, who has become a cable news fixture since representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal campaign against President Trump.

According to the Wrap, court records did not detail the reason Miniutti was seeking the restraining order. Miniutti could not immediately be reached Monday night. And the man listed as her agent said he no longer represents her.

Avenatti tweeted soon after the news broke that he looked forward to "a full clearing of [his] name and disclosure of all of the facts."