The First Latina "SNL" Cast Member Has Been Deleting Offensive Tweets

...but a week and a half after the celebratory news, Grist writer Aura Bogado noticed something suspect on Villaseñor’s Twitter page: She had been deleting old tweets.

Bogado noticed Villaseñor's Twitter purge after she excitedly went to follow her upon hearing she'd made history by joining SNL.

"I was just so happy that SNL — which was protested by a lot of Latinos for having Donald Trump on and sort of giving him a pass — they were, in my mind, maybe trying to do a little better by finally hiring a Latina after so many decades," Bogado told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview on Thursday. "And so, because I'm pretty active on Twitter, I went to Melissa Villaseñor's Twitter account to follow her, and I noticed the account was locked and I found that really odd."

Bogado thought the comedian could have been deleting personal information from her account. "I sent a request to follow her and I took a screenshot and it sort of sat on my desktop for a few days. Then I went back to check a few days later and the account was still locked, but I noticed that she had deleted about 2,000 tweets," she continued. Bogado tweeted about the "odd" circumstances, but she said she "didn't necessarily think it was bad."