BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Meghan McCain And Ana Navarro Battled It Out Over DACA On "The View"

Arts & Entertainment

Meghan McCain And Ana Navarro Battled It Out Over DACA On "The View"

What started as a discussion about the government shutdown turned into McCain questioning Navarro about whether or not she's really a Republican.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 22, 2018, at 2:25 p.m. ET

CNN's Ana Navarro was on The View Monday to discuss the government shutdown that began last Friday.

Welcome back to the table, @ananavarro!
The View @TheView

Welcome back to the table, @ananavarro!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @TheView

While the women agreed there are parallels in obstructionism between the Republicans in 2013 and the Democrats in 2018, the conversation devolved into a debate about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, between Meghan McCain and Navarro, who is also a Republican.

DEMS HOLD OUT FOR DACA DEAL: A government shutdown is entering a third day after a bipartisan group of about 20 sen… https://t.co/KIFNdqi0Ge
The View @TheView

DEMS HOLD OUT FOR DACA DEAL: A government shutdown is entering a third day after a bipartisan group of about 20 sen… https://t.co/KIFNdqi0Ge

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @TheView

Navarro argued that DACA is attached to the spending bill as a "must pass" "vehicle" to get things done. That's when cohost Joy Behar chimed in about military pay and her dissatisfaction with Sen. Mitch McConnell's denial of a last-minute bill that would have allowed the military to continue receiving paychecks during the shutdown. Navarro said that she agreed that the government should not use politics to interfere with the military's pay.

Disney ABC

McCain took offense to the insinuation that Republicans have anything but the utmost respect for the military. "To sit here and say that this government shutdown has anything to do with my or the Republican party's love for the troops is just intellectually dishonest," she said.

Disney / ABC
ADVERTISEMENT

The conversation quickly escalated until the two were talking over each other. That's when Whoopi Goldberg had to intervene and settle things down. After the brief reset, McCain started back in on Navarro, saying it's hard for her to understand why Navarro still considers herself a Republican.

Disney / ABC

Navarro responded with a passionate explanation of why the Dream Act is so personal to her.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Via instagram.com

"Because I'm a Hispanic immigrant Latina. Because I was brought to this country when I was 8 years old. Because my parents fled communism and it was not my decision to come here. I came here through no decision of my own. I came here through no fault of my own. Had my parents not had visas, had my parents not had the resources to hire lawyers, I would be a Dream Act kid too. That's why this is personal."

McCain concluded by reminding viewers that there's still another month to figure out DACA and reiterated that this is just "partisan politics and obstructionism at its very worst."

People on Twitter were not happy with McCain's style of debate, saying she makes things too personal.

I’m sorry, but I feel Meghan McCain is too immature for the view! She takes passion to another level and comes acro… https://t.co/ahqfJ72uQQ
Adrienne @Missy_AJones

I’m sorry, but I feel Meghan McCain is too immature for the view! She takes passion to another level and comes acro… https://t.co/ahqfJ72uQQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Megan HAS TO GO!!! She takes EVERYTHING personal &amp; she questions @ananavarro being "a true Republican" every time s… https://t.co/y7HTPCPii2
BOTUS @badgaliris78

Megan HAS TO GO!!! She takes EVERYTHING personal &amp; she questions @ananavarro being "a true Republican" every time s… https://t.co/y7HTPCPii2

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others said the issue is that Republicans can't handle Democrats using their own game against them.

Meghan girl...Republicans are used to Democrats not playing the dirty politics game. Y’all played it for 8 years. A… https://t.co/J41k2nsPkN
Morrisa @MissMorrisa

Meghan girl...Republicans are used to Democrats not playing the dirty politics game. Y’all played it for 8 years. A… https://t.co/J41k2nsPkN

Reply Retweet Favorite

As for who came out on top? People seem to think Navarro won this round.

Meghan you don’t want to come for Ana honey....that spicey Latina can run circles around you. Girl, Bye! #TheView
Soulfull07 @albury1207

Meghan you don’t want to come for Ana honey....that spicey Latina can run circles around you. Girl, Bye! #TheView

Reply Retweet Favorite
Meghan McCain, you just got SERVED by Ana Navarro!! #TheView
Krystle 🤓 @Kryingkrys

Meghan McCain, you just got SERVED by Ana Navarro!! #TheView

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @Kryingkrys
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT