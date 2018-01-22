Meghan McCain And Ana Navarro Battled It Out Over DACA On "The View"
What started as a discussion about the government shutdown turned into McCain questioning Navarro about whether or not she's really a Republican.
CNN's Ana Navarro was on The View Monday to discuss the government shutdown that began last Friday.
While the women agreed there are parallels in obstructionism between the Republicans in 2013 and the Democrats in 2018, the conversation devolved into a debate about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, between Meghan McCain and Navarro, who is also a Republican.
Navarro argued that DACA is attached to the spending bill as a "must pass" "vehicle" to get things done. That's when cohost Joy Behar chimed in about military pay and her dissatisfaction with Sen. Mitch McConnell's denial of a last-minute bill that would have allowed the military to continue receiving paychecks during the shutdown. Navarro said that she agreed that the government should not use politics to interfere with the military's pay.
McCain took offense to the insinuation that Republicans have anything but the utmost respect for the military. "To sit here and say that this government shutdown has anything to do with my or the Republican party's love for the troops is just intellectually dishonest," she said.
The conversation quickly escalated until the two were talking over each other. That's when Whoopi Goldberg had to intervene and settle things down. After the brief reset, McCain started back in on Navarro, saying it's hard for her to understand why Navarro still considers herself a Republican.
Navarro responded with a passionate explanation of why the Dream Act is so personal to her.
McCain concluded by reminding viewers that there's still another month to figure out DACA and reiterated that this is just "partisan politics and obstructionism at its very worst."
People on Twitter were not happy with McCain's style of debate, saying she makes things too personal.
Others said the issue is that Republicans can't handle Democrats using their own game against them.
As for who came out on top? People seem to think Navarro won this round.
