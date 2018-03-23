BuzzFeed News

Matt Bomer And Other Gay Celebrities Have Been Buying Out "Love, Simon" Screenings For Their Hometowns

Even Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti has gotten in on the gesture.

By Marcus Jones

Last updated on March 26, 2018, at 1:17 p.m. ET

Posted on March 23, 2018, at 4:08 p.m. ET

Love, Simon has meant many things for many people, but for prominent gay celebrities like Matt Bomer, the groundbreaking gay YA love story has compelled them to share the feeling of representation with audiences in their hometowns.

The Magic Mike: XXL actor bought out an upcoming Sunday screening of Love, Simon in his hometown of Spring, Texas.

YouTuber Tyler Oakley, who bought out a Love, Simon screening in his hometown of Lansing, Michigan, last Saturday, says the reason him (and now other celebrities) are making the gesture is, "Love, Simon is a movie I would have needed when I was growing up, so I want to make sure queer kids in my hometown have a chance to see it."

#LoveSimon is a movie i would have needed when i was growing up, so i want to make sure queer kids in my hometown have a chance to see it. go enjoy michigan kiddos, your ticket is on me!! https://t.co/Jbh56cGK79
tyler oakley @tyleroakley

#LoveSimon is a movie i would have needed when i was growing up, so i want to make sure queer kids in my hometown have a chance to see it. go enjoy michigan kiddos, your ticket is on me!! https://t.co/Jbh56cGK79

Pentatonix's Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi, also known as Superfruit, add that Love, Simon "really helped us understand just how much we missed out by not having it when we were growing up."

Hoying and Grassi have bought out a theater in their hometown of Arlington, Texas for a Saturday screening of Love, Simon.

YouTubers Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda have also joined in for a screening in Boston.

BOSTON! ❤️ @lovesimonmovie was an amazing movie and an extremely important story to share. Go see the movie this Sunday 3/25 at 5:00pm, for free, on us. MISS YOU GUYS! I’LL BE THERE IN SPIRIT! 🍭🍦🍿🍧🍩 https://t.co/mzDtY2IwEV
Joey Graceffa @JoeyGraceffa

BOSTON! ❤️ @lovesimonmovie was an amazing movie and an extremely important story to share. Go see the movie this Sunday 3/25 at 5:00pm, for free, on us. MISS YOU GUYS! I’LL BE THERE IN SPIRIT! 🍭🍦🍿🍧🍩 https://t.co/mzDtY2IwEV

Seeing all the gestures from Bomer, Oakley, and others, Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti, and his soccer star husband Robbie Rogers, have followed suit buying out screenings in Mississippi and Kentucky. "The burden that I felt personally [making] Love, Simon is I just want to make it easier for the next people," Berlanti told BuzzFeed News.

This is brilliant: @robbierogers and @GBerlanti have bought out entire screenings of Love, Simon so queer kids can go see it for free #LoveSimon https://t.co/zUZ8B5KF5R
Chris Mandle @chris_mandle

This is brilliant: @robbierogers and @GBerlanti have bought out entire screenings of Love, Simon so queer kids can go see it for free #LoveSimon https://t.co/zUZ8B5KF5R

The fact that Berlanti, Bomer, and Oakley, et al. are buying out theaters for the film have garnered a response that looks to prove the director will succeed in his goal.

Just woke up to see this post. What an incredible way to raise awareness that everyone deserves and can have love in their life. Thank you x https://t.co/BfcHi7VmdY
Maggs T @margaret_t56

Just woke up to see this post. What an incredible way to raise awareness that everyone deserves and can have love in their life. Thank you x https://t.co/BfcHi7VmdY

I’ll say it again, Representation Matters!!!Movies like Love Simon , Black Panther, Coco etc show how much representation is valued💗luv this https://t.co/oCZhDKkZ6D
elvia ♡ @elviagarcia_

I’ll say it again, Representation Matters!!!Movies like Love Simon , Black Panther, Coco etc show how much representation is valued💗luv this https://t.co/oCZhDKkZ6D

YES!!!! Was so fortunate to see #LoveSimon w my best I’ve known for TWENTY years and it was so so sooo beautiful @willganss ❤️ love this love you guys go see this special movie, Arlington!!! @SUP3RFRUIT https://t.co/TzIUAhFHUy
kirstin™ @kirstin

YES!!!! Was so fortunate to see #LoveSimon w my best I’ve known for TWENTY years and it was so so sooo beautiful @willganss ❤️ love this love you guys go see this special movie, Arlington!!! @SUP3RFRUIT https://t.co/TzIUAhFHUy

CORRECTION

Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers bought out screenings of Love, Simon in Mississippi and Kentucky. An earlier version of this story misidentified one of these states.

