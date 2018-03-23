Matt Bomer And Other Gay Celebrities Have Been Buying Out "Love, Simon" Screenings For Their Hometowns
Even Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti has gotten in on the gesture.
Love, Simon has meant many things for many people, but for prominent gay celebrities like Matt Bomer, the groundbreaking gay YA love story has compelled them to share the feeling of representation with audiences in their hometowns.
The Magic Mike: XXL actor bought out an upcoming Sunday screening of Love, Simon in his hometown of Spring, Texas.
YouTuber Tyler Oakley, who bought out a Love, Simon screening in his hometown of Lansing, Michigan, last Saturday, says the reason him (and now other celebrities) are making the gesture is, "Love, Simon is a movie I would have needed when I was growing up, so I want to make sure queer kids in my hometown have a chance to see it."
Pentatonix's Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi, also known as Superfruit, add that Love, Simon "really helped us understand just how much we missed out by not having it when we were growing up."
YouTubers Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda have also joined in for a screening in Boston.
Seeing all the gestures from Bomer, Oakley, and others, Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti, and his soccer star husband Robbie Rogers, have followed suit buying out screenings in Mississippi and Kentucky. "The burden that I felt personally [making] Love, Simon is I just want to make it easier for the next people," Berlanti told BuzzFeed News.
The fact that Berlanti, Bomer, and Oakley, et al. are buying out theaters for the film have garnered a response that looks to prove the director will succeed in his goal.
CORRECTION
Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers bought out screenings of Love, Simon in Mississippi and Kentucky. An earlier version of this story misidentified one of these states.
