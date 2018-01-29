Lorde Didn't Get A Solo Grammys Performance, But She Got The Last Laugh
The New Zealand pop star was the only Album of the Year nominee who wasn't asked to perform solo.
There was no lack of controversy at the Grammys Sunday night, but before the show even started, people were taking umbrage with Lorde being the only Album of the Year nominee who wasn't asked to perform solo.
While the New Zealand native was asked to perform "American Girl" as part of a Tom Petty tribute, and did still make a statement on the red carpet, the audience saw relatively little of Lorde for an Album of the Year nominee during the telecast.
According to the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, only 9.3% of nominees in the major Grammys categories were women.
It was a fact not lost on Lorde's mother, Sonya Yelich, who highlighted in a tweet just how rare Lorde's Album of the Year nomination was.
ADVERTISEMENT
When Recording Academy President Neil Portnow addressed the controversy over the lack of a solo Lorde performance, he said the organization used its "best judgement" in picking the lineup.
Many took issue with his response.
Lorde got the last laugh, though, by responding to Portnow's "women step it up" statement with a link to her upcoming tour.
-
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.