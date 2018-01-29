BuzzFeed News

Lorde Didn't Get A Solo Grammys Performance, But She Got The Last Laugh

The New Zealand pop star was the only Album of the Year nominee who wasn't asked to perform solo.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on January 29, 2018, at 1:24 p.m. ET

There was no lack of controversy at the Grammys Sunday night, but before the show even started, people were taking umbrage with Lorde being the only Album of the Year nominee who wasn't asked to perform solo.

While the New Zealand native was asked to perform "American Girl" as part of a Tom Petty tribute, and did still make a statement on the red carpet, the audience saw relatively little of Lorde for an Album of the Year nominee during the telecast.

According to the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, only 9.3% of nominees in the major Grammys categories were women.

Curious how last night's #Grammys stack up for female nominees compared to previous years? Our newest data show tha… https://t.co/SgcWmpGCPW
Annenberg Inclusion Initiative @Inclusionists

Curious how last night's #Grammys stack up for female nominees compared to previous years? Our newest data show tha… https://t.co/SgcWmpGCPW

It was a fact not lost on Lorde's mother, Sonya Yelich, who highlighted in a tweet just how rare Lorde's Album of the Year nomination was.

this says it all - @nytimes January 26, 2018
Sonja Yelich @sonjayelich1

this says it all - @nytimes January 26, 2018

When Recording Academy President Neil Portnow addressed the controversy over the lack of a solo Lorde performance, he said the organization used its "best judgement" in picking the lineup.

#GRAMMYs prez Neil Portnow dodges whether @Lorde was actually invited to perform: "We can't have a performance from… https://t.co/4MfW4YfefZ
Maeve McDermott @maeve_mcdermott

#GRAMMYs prez Neil Portnow dodges whether @Lorde was actually invited to perform: "We can't have a performance from… https://t.co/4MfW4YfefZ

Many took issue with his response.

Bono got to sing twice.
Tyler Coates @tylercoates

Bono got to sing twice.

Yes. Can't have a performance from every nominee. What do you want them to do, cut one of the Sting appearances? https://t.co/aGK8letCcw
Linda Holmes @nprmonkeysee

Yes. Can't have a performance from every nominee. What do you want them to do, cut one of the Sting appearances? https://t.co/aGK8letCcw

C’mon gals, just bootstrap your way up within a hierarchy built on the idea that yr ideas/art/safety/personhood are… https://t.co/NlEzFi5hDK
Jessica Hopper @jesshopp

C’mon gals, just bootstrap your way up within a hierarchy built on the idea that yr ideas/art/safety/personhood are… https://t.co/NlEzFi5hDK

Lorde got the last laugh, though, by responding to Portnow's "women step it up" statement with a link to her upcoming tour.

IF YOU’RE DEBATING WHETHER OR NOT I CAN MURDER A STAGE... COME SEE IT FOR URSELF 😇https://t.co/BeS8VYTynn
Lorde @lorde

IF YOU’RE DEBATING WHETHER OR NOT I CAN MURDER A STAGE... COME SEE IT FOR URSELF 😇https://t.co/BeS8VYTynn

