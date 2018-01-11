Lena Waithe Is Making Sure The Time’s Up Movement Is For More Than Just White Women

"You can't have someone like me at the table and me not be a voice for us."

Lena Waithe — the first black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series — has a mission when it comes to the Time's Up movement sweeping Hollywood.

It's not so much about sexual harassment, she said, as it is to believe "every woman who comes forward."

"It's my job to be an ally for those women, but it's also my job to pipe up and say, 'But what about a black writer who is silenced on their own show? What about a queer person who is spoken to as if they were a second-class citizen?' That's also where Time's Up needs to say 'time’s up' on that as well," she said.

Speaking to Shani Hilton, VP of news and programming at BuzzFeed News, at the company’s headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Waithe said the biggest thing that first drew her to Time’s Up is its legal defense fund, which has now raised more than $15 million, because "justice goes to those that can afford it."



Waithe, the creator of Showtime’s newest show The Chi, is part of a chorus of powerful voices joining Hollywood’s Time’s Up movement, which was born out of the sea change in public support for women who have endured sexual abuse and harassment from men in power.

Waithe's importance to the movement is amplified by the fact that she is not only black but also queer, giving her a unique perspective.

"Not as many women of color feel confident or brave enough to come forward [about harassment], so the reckoning [and Time’s Up] is for all of us, even those who aren't able to speak up yet," she said.

She also believes that allies of all races and genders can play a role in the movement.

"I believe in male allies, I believe in white allies, I believe in people being aware of their privilege in any shape or form, and it's a campaign almost more so than it's even a movement," Waithe said, adding that the aim is to expand the movement to other industries outside Hollywood.

She also commended Time’s Up for already showing that it's not just about talk.

"And it's not all actors," Waithe said. "It's producers, it's directors, it's executives, and I think that's what's really exciting is that it's the whole machine coming.”