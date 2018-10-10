BuzzFeed News

Lana Del Rey Reacts To Azealia Banks' Criticism Of Her With "Pull Up"

Lana Del Rey Reacts To Azealia Banks' Criticism Of Her With "Pull Up"

"The girls are fighting!!!"

By Marcus Jones

October 9, 2018

Posted on October 9, 2018, at 8:19 p.m. ET

Late last month, Azealia Banks weighed Lana Del Rey's viral Instagram comment on Kanye West's post about his MAGA hat, alleging that the singer was "using a weakened target" for her "selective outrage."

Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too. To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to “pretend” to be an ally. https://t.co/34VEqiiy2t
As you might remember, Del Rey had savagely teared into Ye for his support of President Donald Trump, calling it "a loss for the culture."

"If you think it's alright to support someone who believes it's OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he's famous then you need an intervention as much as he does—something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn't enough help for the issue. Message sent with concern that will never be addressed," she continued.

Well, Banks had *a lot* to say about that.

Between women as there is between sexes. Don’t use Kanye for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware when there is SO MUCH MORE bootleg witchcraft you could be doing to TRY and take down 45. Kanye is not your enemy or THE enemy. In fact your selective outrage
Makes YOU. The enemy. You approve of ASAP rocky because his victims weren’t white. You’re exactly the kind of thought police Kanye is fighting against....
Via Twitter: @SHOPCHEAPYXO

Del Rey logged onto Twitter Tuesday to clap back.

@shopcheapyxo u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t.
I won’t not fuck you the fuck up. Period.
*Cue Azealia Banks yelling "The girls are fighting!!!"*

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

At first, in a now-deleted tweet, it looked like Banks was going to let Del Rey's tweets slide.

CheapyXO / Via Twitter: @SHOPCHEAPYXO

But once Banks caught wind of Del Rey saying the rapper "blew it" in terms of career...

Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.
Via Twitter: @LanaDelRey

Banks pulled zero punches...

Let’s talk about arm workouts today!! Example : This is an example of an aging white woman who got work done on her face, and none done on her body (where she needed it most) Let’s walk her through some upper arm workout! #CHEAPYXOTIPS https://t.co/yVmBALwPu0
Via Twitter: @SHOPCHEAPYXO

And started a thread that was particularly harsh.

Now - Step One, - put your arms down your sides and breeeeeeeeathe in deeply.
Step Three: turn your head to the side, open your mouth, and agitate the dick with the tip of one in your mouth, and the tip of the other in your ear.
Via Twitter: @SHOPCHEAPYXO
When you are finished. Be sure to collect the semen ejected from said dicks, and massage this liquid into your aging white lady skin. This is an excellent way to fill the wrinkles left behind by expired botox.
Via Twitter: @SHOPCHEAPYXO

With Del Rey's response was just as savage.

@SHOPCHEAPYXO @FlatTummyCo I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA – your psych meds aren’t working #uneedanewcocktail
While Banks later tweeted Kanye West's reaction to the drama...

😇
Via Twitter: @SHOPCHEAPYXO

And threatened to sue Del Rey for her threats...

Should I be extra white woman and sue Lana for threatening me? I thiiiiiink soo ! 😇
Via Twitter: @SHOPCHEAPYXO
Where’s the pull up tweet? I’m talking to my lawyer
Via Twitter: @SHOPCHEAPYXO

The back and forth finally seemed to cool down with one last response from Del Rey.

@SHOPCHEAPYXO Tell him it’s a promise not a threat
Via Twitter: @LanaDelRey

As mentioned in one of Del Rey's tweets, Del Rey and Banks have been mostly friendly since 2011, so this is their first big public disagreement.

Azealia Banks / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/azealiabanks/?hl=en

Rather than choosing a side, the stans have just been cracking jokes and enjoying the battle.

lana’s 62 rapper boyfriends pulling up to azealia’s 1 bed 1 bath apartment
Via Twitter: @ROACHMlLK
lana del rey coming out of hibernation to fuck up azealia
Via Twitter: @emiliacIarked
Lady Gaga is everywhere, and Lana Del Rey is ending Azealia Banks career that STILL hasn’t begun.
Via Twitter: @heavyartpoplove

