Lana Del Rey Reacts To Azealia Banks' Criticism Of Her With "Pull Up"

Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too. To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to “pretend” to be an ally. https://t.co/34VEqiiy2t

Late last month, Azealia Banks weighed Lana Del Rey's viral Instagram comment on Kanye West's post about his MAGA hat, alleging that the singer was "using a weakened target" for her "selective outrage."

As you might remember, Del Rey had savagely teared into Ye for his support of President Donald Trump, calling it "a loss for the culture."

"If you think it's alright to support someone who believes it's OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he's famous then you need an intervention as much as he does—something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn't enough help for the issue. Message sent with concern that will never be addressed," she continued.