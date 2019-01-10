Lady Gaga Apologized For Working With Alleged Predator R. Kelly

Lady Gaga posted a statement on Twitter late Wednesday night apologizing for working with R. Kelly on her 2013 song "Do What U Want," writing that she stands by "anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault."

The apology comes nearly a week after the airing of the harrowing Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which once again brought to the spotlight the multiple allegations of abuse against the R&B artist. Kelly currently has multiple investigations into the abuse allegations against him.

Since the show aired, many celebrities have spoken out against or disavowed Kelly, and several publications have drawn attention to the fact that Gaga was one of Kelly's most recent high-profile collaborators and apologists.

In her statement, Gaga attributed her work with Kelly to her own experience with sexual assault and her failure to adequately address the trauma it caused her.

"As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life," she wrote, "my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life."