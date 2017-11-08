A News Anchor Says Kevin Spacey Groped Her 18-Year-Old Son

Heather Unruh alleged the actor put his hands down her son's pants and grabbed his genitals at a restaurant on Nantucket.

A former Boston TV news anchor alleged Wednesday that actor Kevin Spacey groped her then-18-year-old son at a Massachusetts restaurant last year, adding that police are now investigating the incident.

It's the latest allegation to be made against the House of Cards actor since BuzzFeed News first published a story in which actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in 1986.

Heather Unruh said her son had been "star struck" to meet the Oscar winner at the Club Car restaurant on Nantucket in July 2016. She alleged the actor bought the teenager "drink after drink” before reaching his hand down the young man’s pants and grabbing his genitals.



“Shame on you for what you did to my son,” Unruh told reporters at a news conference.



Unruh said her son, whom she didn't name, went into shock as Spacey continued to make conversation and invite the teen to drinks at a different venue. When the actor got up to go to the bathroom, she said a woman in the restaurant asked the teen if he was alright and then told him to run away.

“I want to make it clear: This was a criminal act,” Unruh said of Spacey's alleged behavior.

Unruh says she contacted the Nantucket sheriff last summer to tell authorities what happened, and while they encouraged her son to come forward, she said her son was not yet ready for the attention that would come with making accusations against the famous actor.