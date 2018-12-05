Kevin Hart Is Hosting The 2019 Oscars And People Are Like, "OK, Sure"
In the announcement on his Instagram, the comedian wrote that he knew his time to host would "happen when it's suppose[d] to" and that "now is the time to rise to the occasion."
Comedian Kevin Hart announced Tuesday night that he will be hosting the 2019 Oscars.
Sharing the news on his Instagram, Hart wrote that he felt the Oscars-hosting gig would happen at the right time.
"Now is the time to rise to the occasion," he said.
Reactions so far have been mixed. Some people are excited that Hart is the host the Academy finally landed on.
While others are not into it.
The Academy Awards will air Feb. 24, 2019, on ABC.
