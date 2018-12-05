BuzzFeed News

Kevin Hart Is Hosting The 2019 Oscars And People Are Like, "OK, Sure"

Kevin Hart Is Hosting The 2019 Oscars And People Are Like, "OK, Sure"

In the announcement on his Instagram, the comedian wrote that he knew his time to host would "happen when it's suppose[d] to" and that "now is the time to rise to the occasion."

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on December 4, 2018, at 9:09 p.m. ET

Comedian Kevin Hart announced Tuesday night that he will be hosting the 2019 Oscars.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Hart wrote that he felt the Oscars-hosting gig would happen at the right time.

"Now is the time to rise to the occasion," he said.

Reactions so far have been mixed. Some people are excited that Hart is the host the Academy finally landed on.

#Oscars2019 needed to find a widely recognizable host who could bring some new energy to the show. And Kevin does have bundles and bundles of energy. https://t.co/ztyljElXlV
Funny guy, legit movie star, big social following: this would be a coup for @TheAcademy https://t.co/RO2LPNpzUo
Kevin Hart is hosting thIs years’ Oscars. I love this. Great choice. This show will have amazing energy. Please tell me @TheRock will make an appearance. https://t.co/yVcF8EMCgA
While others are not into it.

thank u, next https://t.co/iiBnVKZCII
Kevin Hart... Oh no, baby, what is you doing? @TheAcademy
i gotta watch kevin hart host the ocars?
The Academy Awards will air Feb. 24, 2019, on ABC.

