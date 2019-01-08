Kevin Hart Apologized To The LGBTQ Community Again Over His Anti-Gay Tweets

Kevin Hart used his radio program Monday to again apologize to the LGBTQ community after his past tweets with anti-gay slurs resurfaced.

"Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize," he said while hosting Straight From the Hart on SiriusXM, according to transcript of his comments published by ABC.

His latest apology comes after a controversial interview on Ellen generated widespread backlash. Black queer critics in particular called Ellen DeGeneres out for being too soft on Hart as he embarked on an apology tour in response to the controversy.

Some of the tweets dating back years were deleted, but screenshots revealed several posts with anti-gay language and repeated use of the words "fag" and "homo." As criticism mounted, he initially posted to Instagram, telling people to "stop searching for reasons to be angry" over the tweets. Soon after, he announced that he would no longer be hosting the Oscars.

On his radio program, Hart said he thought it was "OK to talk like that because that’s how we talked to one another."

"This is wrong now. Because now we’re in a space where I’m around people of the LGBTQ community, and I’m now aware of how these words make them feel, and why they say ‘That shit hurt because of what I’ve been through,'" he added.

After his radio cohosts pulled Hart back from trying to defend or contextualize his past stand-up act about not wanting his son to be gay, he ended with some thoughts about equality, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"If the fight from the LGBTQ community is equality, that’s the fight. The fight is the will and want for equality," he said. "I’m riding with you guys. I understand you. But in the fight for equality, that means that there has to be an acceptance for change.

"If you don’t want to accept people for their change, then where are you trying to get to the equal part? Where does the equality part come in?"

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences still has not announced a replacement for Hart as host.