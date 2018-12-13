The Public Drama Between Kanye West And Drake Is Back On Twitter
When West got wind that Drake needed him to clear a sample, the rapper put his latest beef — where else — on Twitter.
The beef between Kanye West and Drake lives on!
West on Thursday tweeted a screenshot of a text message that said Drake is asking to clear the sample for "Say What's Real," a track that samples West's song "Say You Will" and appears on Drake's breakout mixtape So Far Gone, which is coming up on its 10th anniversary in February.
West called the gesture "faker than wrestling," and in a series of tweets reiterated that he was not the person who told rap rival Pusha T about Drake's son, and that he would finally like an apology for Drake's lines in the songs "Sicko Mode" and "No Stylist" dissing West's shoe collaboration with Adidas.
West later alluded to Drake trying to reach him through third parties rather than directly, communicating with people in West's inner circle like his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, occasional manager Scooter Braun, and Travis Scott, the partner of West's sister-in-law Kylie Jenner.
Also, West apparently did not appreciate Drake allegedly buying tickets to the first two rows of Pusha T's show in Toronto to harass the rapper. West added that he feels the ill intent has been one-sided.
Then, within an hour of his first tweets, West wrote that Drake finally caught wind of what he was saying and called him.
With that said, West tweeted he still wasn't going to clear the sample.
Drake appears to have had the last laugh, though, literally posting an Instagram story of crying-laughing emojis shortly after West was finished tweeting.
