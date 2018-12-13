The Public Drama Between Kanye West And Drake Is Back On Twitter

When West got wind that Drake needed him to clear a sample, the rapper put his latest beef — where else — on Twitter.

The beef between Kanye West and Drake lives on! Let's get started... West on Thursday tweeted a screenshot of a text message that said Drake is asking to clear the sample for "Say What's Real," a track that samples West's song "Say You Will" and appears on Drake's breakout mixtape So Far Gone, which is coming up on its 10th anniversary in February.

This proves shit faker than wrestling Kanye West / Via Twitter: @kanyewest

West called the gesture "faker than wrestling," and in a series of tweets reiterated that he was not the person who told rap rival Pusha T about Drake's son, and that he would finally like an apology for Drake's lines in the songs "Sicko Mode" and "No Stylist" dissing West's shoe collaboration with Adidas.

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths Via Twitter: @kanyewest

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family Via Twitter: @kanyewest

West later alluded to Drake trying to reach him through third parties rather than directly, communicating with people in West's inner circle like his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, occasional manager Scooter Braun, and Travis Scott, the partner of West's sister-in-law Kylie Jenner.

Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis Via Twitter: @kanyewest

Also, West apparently did not appreciate Drake allegedly buying tickets to the first two rows of Pusha T's show in Toronto to harass the rapper. West added that he feels the ill intent has been one-sided.

I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record Via Twitter: @kanyewest

This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long Via Twitter: @kanyewest

Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro Via Twitter: @kanyewest

Stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here And over what Via Twitter: @kanyewest

Then, within an hour of his first tweets, West wrote that Drake finally caught wind of what he was saying and called him.

With that said, West tweeted he still wasn't going to clear the sample.

By the way... not cleared😂

Drake appears to have had the last laugh, though, literally posting an Instagram story of crying-laughing emojis shortly after West was finished tweeting.