Kanye West Said His "Eyes Are Now Wide Open" After Realizing He's Been Used For Political Gain
"[I] now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in," Kanye tweeted. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!"
Kanye West has apparently had enough with politics, explaining in a series of tweets on Tuesday that his eyes "are now wide open."
More specifically, West shut down recent accusations that he designed the shirts for Candace Owens' Blexit campaign, which seeks to convince black voters to exit the Democratic Party.
On Monday, Owens released a statement that supports West's claim, saying, "BLEXIT is a project that is mine entirely."
West has been a lightning rod for controversy, but that bled into politics with his embrace of Donald Trump and the "Make America Great Again" campaign. Two years after meeting with Trump when he was president-elect, West went to the Oval Office to meet again the now-president. But what started as a sit-down to discuss prison reform, manufacturing, and gang violence devolved into the two men showering each other with compliments. West even referred to the MAGA hat Trump gave him as "a Superman cape."
But on Tuesday, West returned to Twitter clarify the issues he supports, including prison reform and common-sense gun laws.
While he thanked those who support his "ACTUAL beliefs," it is unclear who, if anyone, pushed him to provide the clarification.
