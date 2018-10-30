BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Kanye West Said His "Eyes Are Now Wide Open" After Realizing He's Been Used For Political Gain

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West Said His "Eyes Are Now Wide Open" After Realizing He's Been Used For Political Gain

"[I] now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in," Kanye tweeted. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!"

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 30, 2018, at 6:42 p.m. ET

Kanye West has apparently had enough with politics, explaining in a series of tweets on Tuesday that his eyes "are now wide open."

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!
ye @kanyewest

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @kanyewest

More specifically, West shut down recent accusations that he designed the shirts for Candace Owens' Blexit campaign, which seeks to convince black voters to exit the Democratic Party.

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.
ye @kanyewest

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @kanyewest

On Monday, Owens released a statement that supports West's claim, saying, "BLEXIT is a project that is mine entirely."

West has been a lightning rod for controversy, but that bled into politics with his embrace of Donald Trump and the "Make America Great Again" campaign. Two years after meeting with Trump when he was president-elect, West went to the Oval Office to meet again the now-president. But what started as a sit-down to discuss prison reform, manufacturing, and gang violence devolved into the two men showering each other with compliments. West even referred to the MAGA hat Trump gave him as "a Superman cape."

But on Tuesday, West returned to Twitter clarify the issues he supports, including prison reform and common-sense gun laws.

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer.
ye @kanyewest

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @kanyewest
I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.
ye @kanyewest

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @kanyewest

While he thanked those who support his "ACTUAL beliefs," it is unclear who, if anyone, pushed him to provide the clarification.

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.
ye @kanyewest

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @kanyewest

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Start
ADVERTISEMENT