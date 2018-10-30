Kanye West Said His "Eyes Are Now Wide Open" After Realizing He's Been Used For Political Gain

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!

Kanye West has apparently had enough with politics, explaining in a series of tweets on Tuesday that his eyes "are now wide open."

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.

More specifically, West shut down recent accusations that he designed the shirts for Candace Owens' Blexit campaign, which seeks to convince black voters to exit the Democratic Party.

On Monday, Owens released a statement that supports West's claim, saying, "BLEXIT is a project that is mine entirely."

West has been a lightning rod for controversy, but that bled into politics with his embrace of Donald Trump and the "Make America Great Again" campaign. Two years after meeting with Trump when he was president-elect, West went to the Oval Office to meet again the now-president. But what started as a sit-down to discuss prison reform, manufacturing, and gang violence devolved into the two men showering each other with compliments. West even referred to the MAGA hat Trump gave him as "a Superman cape."