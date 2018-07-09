Justin Bieber Confirmed He's Engaged To Hailey Baldwin In An Instagram Caption And It's A Lot
"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!" Bieber wrote in an Instagram caption addressed to Baldwin.
Justin Bieber confirmed Monday through a very long Instagram caption that he really is engaged to model Hailey Baldwin.
The caption is addressed to Baldwin, with the singer writing, "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!"
Bieber also confirmed they got engaged on July 7, when the couple was in the Bahamas.
"Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts?" he wrote.
Bieber finished with the quote, "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!”
Baldwin followed her fiancé's lead, confirming the engagement as well on her Twitter by saying she's extremely grateful.
Read the full Instagram caption in all its glory below.
