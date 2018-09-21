People Had Mixed Opinions About Joaquin Phoenix’s First Look As The Joker
Phoenix will be playing a new take on the Clown Prince of Crime in an origin film coming October 2019.
Warner Bros. just tweeted the first look of actor Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker for an upcoming origin film.
Phoenix is the fifth actor to walk in the Clown Prince of Crime’s shoes.
And while a lot of people are really into the look...
...some aren’t quite sold on the new take on the iconic comic book villain.
Still, many are noting that backlash to new Jokers is common.
Even when it was Heath Ledger’s version, which has become the most famous iteration.
The Joker origin film is set to come out Oct. 4, 2019.
