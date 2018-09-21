BuzzFeed News

People Had Mixed Opinions About Joaquin Phoenix’s First Look As The Joker

Phoenix will be playing a new take on the Clown Prince of Crime in an origin film coming October 2019.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on September 21, 2018, at 2:48 p.m. ET

Warner Bros. just tweeted the first look of actor Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker for an upcoming origin film.

Repost from #toddphillips1: Camera test (w/ sound). Joker.
Warner Bros. Pictures @wbpictures

Repost from #toddphillips1: Camera test (w/ sound). Joker.

Via Twitter: @wbpictures

The screen test was done by director Todd Phillips (The Hangover). The film is described as a new take on Joker’s origin story and will also star Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Marc Maron.

Phoenix is the fifth actor to walk in the Clown Prince of Crime’s shoes.

Joaquin Phoenix is the 5th face of the #Joker
Rotten Tomatoes @RottenTomatoes

Joaquin Phoenix is the 5th face of the #Joker

And while a lot of people are really into the look...

Oh wow. First look at Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker make-up. Awesome camera test footage. Really looking forward to this film. Great filmmaker and one of the best actors ever. Hoping Phillips is shooting on film. ❤️🎥🎞 https://t.co/bnLI4TxXlU
Kevin McCarthy @KevinMcCarthyTV

Oh wow. First look at Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker make-up. Awesome camera test footage. Really looking forward to this film. Great filmmaker and one of the best actors ever. Hoping Phillips is shooting on film. ❤️🎥🎞 https://t.co/bnLI4TxXlU

Via Twitter: @KevinMcCarthyTV
Todd Philips, the director for The JOKER, just released the Camera Test and we see Joaquin Phoenix as The JOKER! OMG OMG OMG. HYPE. #JOKER https://t.co/aclODZWnHk
Matt 🇳🇴 @thcfastestman

Todd Philips, the director for The JOKER, just released the Camera Test and we see Joaquin Phoenix as The JOKER! OMG OMG OMG. HYPE. #JOKER https://t.co/aclODZWnHk

Take my money https://t.co/eGhgsz6bu0
Cameron Cuffe @thecameroncuffe

Take my money https://t.co/eGhgsz6bu0

Via Twitter: @thecameroncuffe

...some aren’t quite sold on the new take on the iconic comic book villain.

@HarundelaAtif @wbpictures You don’t see many versions of the Joker with blue triangles around the eyes. It’s a definite choice 🤡
Josh K. Elliott @joshkelliott

@HarundelaAtif @wbpictures You don’t see many versions of the Joker with blue triangles around the eyes. It’s a definite choice 🤡

Via Twitter: @joshkelliott
I... can't... decide... how... I feel.... 😟😅🤯 https://t.co/SWkg5hOn8b
Chris Killian @chriskillian

I... can't... decide... how... I feel.... 😟😅🤯 https://t.co/SWkg5hOn8b

Via Twitter: @chriskillian
Warner Bros. doubling down on the Joker anti-hero origin in the year of our Lord Chtulhu 2018 is definitely a look. Tone-deaf AF but you do you . https://t.co/DCBrajTDgo
🧟Donna "The Dead" Dickens🧟 @MildlyAmused

Warner Bros. doubling down on the Joker anti-hero origin in the year of our Lord Chtulhu 2018 is definitely a look. Tone-deaf AF but you do you . https://t.co/DCBrajTDgo

Via Twitter: @MildlyAmused

Still, many are noting that backlash to new Jokers is common.

I've been through enough divisive Joker first looks to know none of that matters until you see it within the context of the movie.
Jim Vejvoda @JimVejvoda

I've been through enough divisive Joker first looks to know none of that matters until you see it within the context of the movie.

Via Twitter: @JimVejvoda
This is just a camera test. It could be the official final look, it could very well not be. Every Joker design on screen has been met with a divisive response. Context matters. Personally, I love this 70's indie art house horror vibe. It's very unsettling.https://t.co/pC4OwYaj8U
Jesabel @JesabelRaay

This is just a camera test. It could be the official final look, it could very well not be. Every Joker design on screen has been met with a divisive response. Context matters. Personally, I love this 70's indie art house horror vibe. It's very unsettling.https://t.co/pC4OwYaj8U

Via Twitter: @JesabelRaay

Even when it was Heath Ledger’s version, which has become the most famous iteration.

@MatthewACherry I'm old enough to remember the reaction to the first image of Heath as the Joker, so... I give no fucks until I see a full trailer. https://t.co/AJuoKKCf1t
Michael Darling Nikki @ChanceCalloway

@MatthewACherry I'm old enough to remember the reaction to the first image of Heath as the Joker, so... I give no fucks until I see a full trailer. https://t.co/AJuoKKCf1t

Via Twitter: @ChanceCalloway

The Joker origin film is set to come out Oct. 4, 2019.

