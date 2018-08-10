Kanye West Elaborated On His Love Of Trump On "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Before Talking About Bipolar Disorder

"Liberals can't bully me. ... I actually quite enjoy when people actually are mad at me about certain things," the rapper said.

"People got really mad when you were — well, some people were very happy when you said you liked President Trump. Do you like, do you think he is a good president?" Kimmel asked.

West then launched into a very West explanation:

"Just as a musician, African American, guy out in Hollywood, all these different things, you know, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me, and then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn't say it out loud or my career would be over, I'd get kicked out of the black community because blacks are supposed to have a monolithic thought — we can only be Democrats and all. ... And it took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the hat."