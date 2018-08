Kanye West Elaborated On His Love Of Trump On "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Before Talking About Bipolar Disorder

G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam Recordings

"What was awesome [about the TMZ interview] is the world got to really experience someone in a ramped-up state. And that's when you get these comments that just shoot out, almost like Tourette's," West said.

He was referring to comments he gave on air in which he said thought hundreds of years of slavery "sounds like a choice."

"You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned," he said at the time.

West also shared insight on dealing with mental issues as a celebrity.

"Just be expressive and understand that all these people are sensitive people. Like you get these celebrities and they get a bad photo and everyone just tears them all the way to shreds and you forget this is a daughter, a son, a mom, a dad," he said. "And you know, I think I fight for — I fight for all of us."

And on having bipolar disorder, he said, "It's awesome."

"It's not I hate being bipolar. It's awesome," West said. "It actually drives more of how you really feel. It doesn't do the opposite thing. I think it's important for us to have conversations about, you know, open conversations about mental health. Especially with me being black. Because we never had therapists in the black community."