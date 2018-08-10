BuzzFeed News

Kanye West Elaborated On His Love Of Trump On "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Before Talking About Bipolar Disorder

"Liberals can't bully me. ... I actually quite enjoy when people actually are mad at me about certain things," the rapper said.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on August 10, 2018, at 1:18 a.m. ET

Kanye West went on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday to discuss things like his support of President Donald Trump and his bipolar disorder.

Talking about his support for Trump, West said, "You can't explain love."

"People got really mad when you were — well, some people were very happy when you said you liked President Trump. Do you like, do you think he is a good president?" Kimmel asked.

West then launched into a very West explanation:

"Just as a musician, African American, guy out in Hollywood, all these different things, you know, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me, and then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn't say it out loud or my career would be over, I'd get kicked out of the black community because blacks are supposed to have a monolithic thought — we can only be Democrats and all. ... And it took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the hat."

Putting the MAGA hat on was West's way of saying, "Liberals can't bully me, news can't bully me, the hip-hop community, they can't bully me. At that point, if I'm afraid to be me, I'm no longer Ye. That's what makes Ye. I actually quite enjoy when people actually are mad at me about certain things."

West added, "I actually quite enjoy when people actually are mad at me about certain things."

"You must enjoy it, yeah," Kimmel quipped.

"I actually quite enjoy it," West responded.

The rapper and fashion designer also opened up about his bipolar disorder, saying that it manifests itself most when he is in a ramped-up state like he was during an appearance on TMZ.

"What was awesome [about the TMZ interview] is the world got to really experience someone in a ramped-up state. And that's when you get these comments that just shoot out, almost like Tourette's," West said.

He was referring to comments he gave on air in which he said thought hundreds of years of slavery "sounds like a choice."

"You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned," he said at the time.

West also shared insight on dealing with mental issues as a celebrity.

"Just be expressive and understand that all these people are sensitive people. Like you get these celebrities and they get a bad photo and everyone just tears them all the way to shreds and you forget this is a daughter, a son, a mom, a dad," he said. "And you know, I think I fight for — I fight for all of us."

And on having bipolar disorder, he said, "It's awesome."

"It's not I hate being bipolar. It's awesome," West said. "It actually drives more of how you really feel. It doesn't do the opposite thing. I think it's important for us to have conversations about, you know, open conversations about mental health. Especially with me being black. Because we never had therapists in the black community."

On a lighter note, Kimmel also asked West if he had any interest helping the president's Space Force logo, to which West replied: "I would totally be involved. ... I'm into designing."

Watch the interview here:

