The actor who plays matriarch Lucille Bluth on Netflix's Arrested Development said Tambor apologized for yelling at her on set, and "I have to let it go."

"In like almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set. And it’s hard to deal with, but I’m over it now," Walters said. "I just let it go right here, for the New York Times."

For his part, Tambor said he has profusely apologized to Walter, whom he called a "walking acting lesson."

He also addressed allegations made by Van Barnes that she was sexually harassed by an unnamed Transparent actor who, at the time, was suspected to be Tambor.

Barnes, who identifies as trans and is Tambor’s former assistant, wrote in a post that the unidentified man would give her “butt pats,” was “subjected to listening to his porno” while in a nearby room, and was sexually propositioned by the actor.

Tambor has admitted to being "difficult" and "mean" on the set of Transparent, but has denied allegations of sexual harassment that got him ousted from the show.

"And on Transparent, you know, I had a temper and I yelled at people and I hurt people’s feelings," Tambor said in the New York Times interview. "And that’s unconscionable, and I’m working on it and I’m going to put that behind me, and I love acting."