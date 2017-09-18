BuzzFeed News

People Could Not Stop Talking About The Announcer At This Year's Emmys

People Could Not Stop Talking About The Announcer At This Year's Emmys

Jermaine Fowler is really getting the audience going.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 10:03 p.m. ET

When a winner is revealed at an awards show, audiences usually hear some dry voice saying how many times the winner has taken home an award before, etc. etc.

AMPAS

But at the Emmys on Sunday, the voiceover was hard to ignore. The announcer had much more swagger, passion, nerve, and bias, tbh.

The Emmys announcer making very clear who his favorites are is exactly how Emmys announcing should be
LW @lindseyweber

The Emmys announcer making very clear who his favorites are is exactly how Emmys announcing should be

LW

I mean, they were SO FREAKING EXCITED about Issa Rae. And she was just presenting!

One of my fave #Emmys moments so far
Marcus Jones @MarcusJonesNY

One of my fave #Emmys moments so far

Marcus Jones

People started wondering who was behind the voice.

Who's this announcer? #Emmys #Emmys2017 #BGNEmmys
Black Girl Nerds @BlackGirlNerds

Who's this announcer? #Emmys #Emmys2017 #BGNEmmys

Black Girl Nerds
Excuse me, who is this guy for he kinda sounds like Leslie Jones (lol).#Emmys
Gail A. Dennis @GailADennis

Excuse me, who is this guy for he kinda sounds like Leslie Jones (lol).#Emmys

Gail A. Dennis
who is the announcer of the Emmys this year...?
Daniel D'Addario @DPD_

who is the announcer of the Emmys this year...?

Daniel D'Addario

Some were feeling it.

#emmys YO DOES ANYONE KNOW WHO'S ANNOUNCING BC HE MAKES ME HAPPY
jae @knitsangrily

#emmys YO DOES ANYONE KNOW WHO'S ANNOUNCING BC HE MAKES ME HAPPY

jae
I need to get eyes on this #Emmys announcer STAT!!!!
mariah @mRiah

I need to get eyes on this #Emmys announcer STAT!!!!

mariah
And others were not.

Who is this announcer on #Emmys? I mean I was available and would have done a great job.
Dee Kay @dk725ny

Who is this announcer on #Emmys? I mean I was available and would have done a great job.

Dee Kay
Who is this announcer. What is this wannabe trap production.
Shani O. Hilton @shani_o

Who is this announcer. What is this wannabe trap production.

Shani O. Hilton
Who is this announcer and does he know this is NOT the VMAs? #Emmys
Damian Holbrook @damianholbrook

Who is this announcer and does he know this is NOT the VMAs? #Emmys

Damian Holbrook
The narrator sounds like an off-brand Kevin Hart. Who is it? #emmys
GiaPeppers.com @GiaPeppers

The narrator sounds like an off-brand Kevin Hart. Who is it? #emmys

@GiaPeppers
WHO IS DOING THE VOICEOVER?SOUNDS LIKE THE CRACKHEAD JENNIFER WHO LIVED DOWN THE STREET FROM MY GRANDMA. I WANT DIVERSITY BUT COME ON #Emmys
🤷🏾‍♀️wynter🤷🏾‍♀️ @wyntermitchell

WHO IS DOING THE VOICEOVER?SOUNDS LIKE THE CRACKHEAD JENNIFER WHO LIVED DOWN THE STREET FROM MY GRANDMA. I WANT DIVERSITY BUT COME ON #Emmys

wynter

Soon, comedian Jermaine Fowler of CBS's Superior Donuts revealed himself.

CBS

He was clearly having the time of his life.

CBS

And he definitely kept things interesting.

I'm going to read every single word written about this announcer tomorrow. #Emmys
Jordan Veilleux @veilleuxwho

I'm going to read every single word written about this announcer tomorrow. #Emmys

Jordan Veilleux
