Jeffrey Tambor Is Not Returning To "Transparent" After Sexual Harassment Allegations, Amazon Says

Actor Jeffrey Tambor will not be returning to the show Transparent after Amazon Studios said Thursday that it had completed an internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

The news comes several months after Tambor put out a statement saying he would leave the show after costar Trace Lysette and former assistant Van Barnes accused him of sexual harassment.

“I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires," the show's executive producer, Jill Soloway, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community. We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”

A representative for Tambor sent BuzzFeed News a statement from the actor on Friday saying he was disappointed in how the accusations were handled.

"I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me. I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates," Tambor said. "In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set.

"As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I am heartbroken that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy."



For his role as Maura Pfefferman, the trans matriarch of the Pfefferman family, Tambor won two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. There has previously been controversy over the fact that Tambor was a cis straight actor playing a trans person, and this was heightened when Lysette and Barnes shared their accusations, as they are both transgender.