Janelle Monáe Feels "Blessed" To Be The Queer Black Woman Role Model She Didn't Have Growing Up

The actor and singer also told BuzzFeed News' Profile that the road to her coming out as pansexual wasn't easy.

Kate Bubacz/BuzzFeed News

Singer and actor Janelle Monáe says she's "very thankful and very blessed" that her identity as a queer black woman has empowered audiences, but it wasn't easy for her to speak her truth. Monáe appeared on BuzzFeed News' Profile to talk about how life has changed after the release of her album Dirty Computer, which coincided with her coming out as pansexual to Rolling Stone.

Dirty Computer, she said, is all about "fighting for your self-identity and holding onto it in a world that is constantly trying to erase us because of the color of our skin, because of who we love, because of where we come from."



Growing up, Monáe lacked the sort of role model she has now become, which pushed her to speak her own truth on her latest album. "I didn't have anybody who was open, or black women in particular, who were open in that way that I could have access to, and that's why I felt it was important to speak it out loud," Monáe said.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images