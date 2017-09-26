These Puerto Rican Celebrities Are Stepping Up After Hurricane Maria
"It is now time for all Americans to be front and center in helping to bring awareness and solutions to the task of rebuilding Puerto Rico" —Jennifer Lopez
While still recovering from the recent Hurricane Irma, Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria last week.
The majority of the island is still without power.
Puerto Rican celebrities have been quick to action. Here are some big names who have drawn attention and donated to relief efforts:
1. Jennifer Lopez
2. Lin-Manuel Miranda
3. Gina Rodriguez
4. Daddy Yankee
5. Luis Fonsi
6. Aubrey Plaza
7. Carmelo Anthony
8. Ricky Martin
9. La La Anthony
10. Benicio Del Toro
11. Marc Anthony
12. Roselyn Sánchez
13. Maxwell
14. Rosie Perez
15. Wisin
16. Yandel
17. Justina Machado
18. Residente
19. Luis Guzmán
CORRECTION
Scrubs actor Judy Reyes did a video for Voice for Puerto Rico — she is Dominican, not Puerto Rican, and has been removed from this post.
