BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Robert De Niro Absolutely Went After Trump At An Awards Show

Arts & Entertainment

Robert De Niro Absolutely Went After Trump At An Awards Show

The actor made the comments while presenting Meryl Streep with an award.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 10, 2018, at 2:31 p.m. ET

Robert De Niro attended the National Board of Review Awards in New York Tuesday night to present Meryl Streep with the Best Actress prize for The Post.

In the film helmed by Steven Spielberg, Streep plays legendary Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, who tries to decide whether or not to post the Pentagon Papers in 1971.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In the film helmed by Steven Spielberg, Streep plays legendary Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, who tries to decide whether or not to post the Pentagon Papers in 1971.

De Niro started his speech poking fun at Streep's costar and fellow acting award winner Tom Hanks.

&quot;[Streep] helps brings out the character of everyone else on the screen. Can a volleyball do that? Not even if the volleyball was a stable genius,&quot; he said, mocking President Trump&#x27;s description of himself from Saturday.
Kevin Mazur / (Credit too long, see caption)

"[Streep] helps brings out the character of everyone else on the screen. Can a volleyball do that? Not even if the volleyball was a stable genius," he said, mocking President Trump's description of himself from Saturday.

But then the Taxi Driver star went after Trump directly: "This fucking idiot is the president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes — the guy is a fucking fool."

video-player.buzzfeed.com

"At the time of [The Post], Donald Trump was suffering from 'bone spurs,'" De Niro said. "Today the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump."

&quot;Our government today, with the propping of our baby-in-chief— the jerkoff-in-chief I call him — has put the press under siege,&quot; he continued. &quot;The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty. Vindictive, nasty, and batshit fucking crazy. Ah, the good old days,&quot; he quipped.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"Our government today, with the propping of our baby-in-chief— the jerkoff-in-chief I call him — has put the press under siege," he continued.

"The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty. Vindictive, nasty, and batshit fucking crazy. Ah, the good old days," he quipped.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fiery speech immediately had people both inside the venue and online talking.

Robert De Niro is going off: "This fucking idiot is the President. The guy is a fucking fool!" tell 'em, Bobby.
david ehrlich @davidehrlich

Robert De Niro is going off: "This fucking idiot is the President. The guy is a fucking fool!" tell 'em, Bobby.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sigh. https://t.co/NnpTMOymDe
Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

Sigh. https://t.co/NnpTMOymDe

Reply Retweet Favorite
The irony of course is that Robert De Niro didn’t say anything about Trump that his own cabinet members, Rupert Mur… https://t.co/SWGn87HFtX
Joy Reid @JoyAnnReid

The irony of course is that Robert De Niro didn’t say anything about Trump that his own cabinet members, Rupert Mur… https://t.co/SWGn87HFtX

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is not the first time De Niro has attacked President Trump. Right before the 2016 election the actor said in a PSA that he'd like to punch Trump in the face.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Robert De Niro Calls Trump An "Idiot" And A "National Disaster"

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT