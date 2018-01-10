Robert De Niro Absolutely Went After Trump At An Awards Show
The actor made the comments while presenting Meryl Streep with an award.
Robert De Niro attended the National Board of Review Awards in New York Tuesday night to present Meryl Streep with the Best Actress prize for The Post.
De Niro started his speech poking fun at Streep's costar and fellow acting award winner Tom Hanks.
But then the Taxi Driver star went after Trump directly: "This fucking idiot is the president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes — the guy is a fucking fool."
"At the time of [The Post], Donald Trump was suffering from 'bone spurs,'" De Niro said. "Today the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump."
The fiery speech immediately had people both inside the venue and online talking.
This is not the first time De Niro has attacked President Trump. Right before the 2016 election the actor said in a PSA that he'd like to punch Trump in the face.
