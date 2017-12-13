SAG Nominations For 2018 Honor The Best In Movie And TV Acting
The SAG Awards see actors vote on the year's best acting in both movies and TV. The ceremony will air on TNT and TBS on Jan. 21, hosted by Kristen Bell.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
54th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
CORRECTION
David Harbour was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Stranger Things. A previous version of this post incorrectly said Liev Schreiber had been nominated.
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
