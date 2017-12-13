BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

SAG Nominations For 2018 Honor The Best In Movie And TV Acting

Arts & Entertainment

SAG Nominations For 2018 Honor The Best In Movie And TV Acting

The SAG Awards see actors vote on the year's best acting in both movies and TV. The ceremony will air on TNT and TBS on Jan. 21, hosted by Kristen Bell.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 13, 2017, at 10:56 a.m. ET

Posted on December 13, 2017, at 10:38 a.m. ET

Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big SickGet OutLady BirdMudboundThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Nicole Rivelli

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, Victoria &amp; AbdulSally Hawkins, The Shape of WaterFrances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriMargot Robbie, I, TonyaSaoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Kerry Hayes/20th Century Fox

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your NameJames Franco, The Disaster ArtistDaniel Kaluuya, Get OutGary Oldman, Darkest HourDenzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Sony Pictures Classics

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown, NetflixGame of Thrones, HBOThe Handmaid’s Tale, HuluStranger Things, NetflixThis Is Us, NBC
Robert Viglasky / Netflix

The Crown, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger ThingsClaire Foy, The CrownLaura Linney, OzarkElisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s TaleRobin Wright, House of Cards
David Giesbrecht

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, OzarkSterling K. Brown, This Is UsPeter Dinklage, Game of ThronesDavid Harbour, Stranger ThingsBob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Netflix

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Black-ish, ABCCurb Your Enthusiasm, HBOGLOW, NetflixOrange Is the New Black, NetflixVeep, HBO
HBO

Black-ish, ABC

Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO

GLOW, Netflix

Orange Is the New Black, Netflix

Veep, HBO

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New BlackAlison Brie, GLOWJane Fonda, Grace and FrankieJulia Louis-Dreyfus, VeepLily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ishAziz Ansari, Master of NoneLarry David, Curb Your EnthusuasmSean Hayes, Will &amp; GraceWilliam H. Macy, ShamelessMarc Maron, GLOW
Erica Parise/Netflix

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusuasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, MudboundHong Chau, DownsizingHolly Hunter, The Big SickAllison Janney, I, TonyaLaurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Netflix

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, Battle of the SexesWillem Dafoe, The Florida ProjectWoody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriRichard Jenkins, The Shape of WaterSam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
A24

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Laura Dern, Big Little LiesNicole Kidman, Big Little LiesJessica Lange, Feud: Bette and JoanSusan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and JoanReese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
HBO

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying DetectiveJeff Daniels, GodlessRobert De Niro, The Wizard of LiesGeoffrey Rush, GeniusAlexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
Ursula Coyote

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Baby DriverDunkirkLoganWar for the Planet of the ApesWonder Woman
20th Century Fox

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones, HBOGLOW, NetflixHomeland, ShowtimeStranger Things, NetflixThe Walking Dead, AMC
HBO

Game of Thrones, HBO

GLOW, Netflix

Homeland, Showtime

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Walking Dead, AMC

54th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Morgan Freeman
Lewis Jacobs / Broad Green Pictures

Morgan Freeman

CORRECTION

David Harbour was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Stranger Things. A previous version of this post incorrectly said Liev Schreiber had been nominated.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT