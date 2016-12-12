The Full List Of 2017 Golden Globe Nominations
Big day for La La Land.
Best TV Drama
The Crown, Netflix
Game of Thrones, HBO (Pictured)
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
Westworld, HBO
Best TV Musical or Comedy
Atlanta, FX
Black-ish, ABC
Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon Studios
Transparent, Amazon Studios (Pictured)
Veep, HBO
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
American Crime, ABC
The Dresser, Starz
The Night Manager, AMC
The Night Of, HBO (Pictured)
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans (Pictured)
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure (Pictured)
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Pictured)
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (Pictured)
Lena Heady, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (Pictured)
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta (Pictured)
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way (Pictured)
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown (Pictured)
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Motion Picture Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea (Pictured)
Moonlight
Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land (Pictured)
Sing Street
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving (Pictured)
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women (Pictured)
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences (Pictured)
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge (Pictured)
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool (Pictured)
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (Pictured)
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals (Pictured)
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water (Pictured)
Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia (Pictured)
Best Foreign Language Film
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann (Pictured)
Best Original Score
Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Johann Johannsson, Arrival (Pictured)
Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka, Lion
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures
Best Original Song
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback (Trolls)
"City of Stars," Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul (La La Land)
“Faith," Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight (Sing)
"Gold," Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop (Gold)
"How Far I’ll Go," Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana) (Pictured)
