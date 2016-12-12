BuzzFeed News

The Full List Of 2017 Golden Globe Nominations

The Full List Of 2017 Golden Globe Nominations

Big day for La La Land.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on December 12, 2016, at 9:14 a.m. ET

Best TV Drama

HBO

The Crown, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO (Pictured)

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

Best TV Musical or Comedy

Amazon Studios
Atlanta, FX

Black-ish, ABC

Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon Studios

Transparent, Amazon Studios (Pictured)

Veep, HBO

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

HBO

American Crime, ABC

The Dresser, Starz

The Night Manager, AMC

The Night Of, HBO (Pictured)

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX

Best Actress in a TV Drama

FX
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans (Pictured)

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical

HBO

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure (Pictured)

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

FX
Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Pictured)

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

AMC

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (Pictured)

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Actor in a TV Drama

AMC
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (Pictured)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical

FX

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta (Pictured)

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

HBO
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way (Pictured)

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

Netflix

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown (Pictured)

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Motion Picture Drama

Mongrel Media
Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea (Pictured)

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Lionsgate

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land (Pictured)

Sing Street

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

Focus Features
Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving (Pictured)

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

A24

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women (Pictured)

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Paramount Pictures
Viola Davis, Fences (Pictured)

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Lionsgate

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge (Pictured)

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Twentieth Century Fox
Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool (Pictured)

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

A24

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (Pictured)

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Director

Focus Features
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals (Pictured)

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Screenplay

CBS Films

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water (Pictured)

Best Animated Feature Film

Disney
Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia (Pictured)

Best Foreign Language Film

Sony Picture Classics

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann (Pictured)

Best Original Score

Paramount
Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Johann Johannsson, Arrival (Pictured)

Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka, Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures

Best Original Song

Disney / Via youtube.com

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback (Trolls)

"City of Stars," Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul (La La Land)

“Faith," Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight (Sing)

"Gold," Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop (Gold)

"How Far I’ll Go," Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana) (Pictured)

