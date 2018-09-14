Hailey Baldwin Shut Down Rumors That She And Justin Bieber Secretly Got Married

Hailey Baldwin on Friday threw cold water on reports that she and Justin Bieber secretly got married.



The couple was spotted leaving a New York City courthouse Thursday, prompting several outlets, starting with TMZ, to speculate the couple was there to get married. Then on Friday, People published a story purporting to confirm that the couple was married.

That’s when Baldwin went on Twitter, saying, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”